International sport: Overnight highlights

Medal tally - Gold 4 Silver 7 Bronze 6

Medals on day three (5 - one gold, three silver, one bronze)

Gold for Jo Edwards in the lawn bowls singles final

Silver for Alana Barber in the 20km race walk

Silver for Eddie Dawkins in the 1000m time trial

Silver for Campbell Stewart in the 40km points race

Bronze for Natasha Hansen in the keirin

Kiwis finish in style on the track

Three more medals on the final day of track cycling for New Zealand, with Eddie Dawkins, Campbell Stewart and Natasha Hansen adding to their hauls.

Dawkins claimed silver in the 1000m time trial and Hansen earned bronze in the women's keirin, bringing themselves to three medals apiece, while Stewart claimed another silver in the men's 40km points race, following his success in the scratch race the day before.

It took the Kiwi track cyclists' overall tally to 12 for the Games, one more than Glasgow four years ago.

Read more: Three more medals on the track for New Zealand

A stunning gold for Jo Edwards

Third gold for the "patient and stubborn" Jo Edwards. This one, though, needed all her years of class to escape a major upset.

Edwards defended her Commonwealth Games women's singles title at the Broadbeach bowls club, pulling off an unlikely comeback over Welsh counterpart Laura Daniels.

Down 12-7 and 15-10, Edwards absorbed considerable pressure throughout this tense final.

The turning point came in the 20th end when Edwards pulled three bowls back. She then drew level; nabbed three more in the next end for a 20-17 lead and a remarkable seven bowl swing.

What a comeback this was, Edwards digging her way out of a seemingly insurmountable hole.

Read more: A third gold for Jo Edwards

A new low for the Silver Ferns

The worst result in the history of the Silver Ferns.

There's no easier way to put it, after the Ferns continued their horror slide by losing 57-53 to Malawi.

It is the first time New Zealand have lost to any team other than Australia in the Commonwealth Games, and Malawi's first victory over the Silver Ferns.

Now, their hopes of making even the Games semifinals hang by a thread, and aside from a miraculous turnaround, it will surely mark the end of Janine Southby's disastrous reign in charge.

Read more: Silver Ferns stunned by Malawi

Guaranteed squash medals on the way

Joelle King and Paul Coll have advanced to today's squash singles finals at the Commonwealth Games today in contrasting fashion.

King delivered a passive-aggressive masterpiece to push double defending champion Nicol David to the brink in a four-game 13-11, 11-5, 1-11, 11-5 duel.

The world No.4's only obvious brush with emotion was a cry of "yes" as she crouched with fists clasped after the successful match ball.

Compatriot Paul Coll forced his way past Welshman Joel Makin across five games 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-8.

The match was decided by a video review on a let. World No.9 Coll fell to his knees in triumph as the 43rd-ranked Makin stumbled away exhausted.

King meets Sarah-Jane Perry and Coll plays James Willstrop in their respective denouements. Both opponents are English.

Read more: Joelle King and Paul Coll into Commonwealth Games singles finals

No joy in the pool

No medals this time around for New Zealand's swimmers.

Para-swimmer Celyn Edwards came the closest in the SM8 200 metre individual medley final, sitting in third for the first 150 metres before being pipped by a second for bronze by his Canadian rival.

In the men's 100 metre freestyle final, Daniel Hunter finished in last place, while Laticia Transom, Carina Doyle and Georgia Marris all missed out on qualification for the women's 100 metre freestyle final.

However, there should be at least one medal in the pool today, with Sophie Pascoe in action in the women's SB9 100 metre breaststroke.

Medals to come in the boxing

New Zealand's first medal has been guaranteed in the ring, with Tamsyn Benny at least set for bronze in the 45-48kg division. A medic in the New Zealand navy, Benny outclassed her Botswanan opponent Lethabo Modukanele, winning by a unanimous decision.

In a fact only recently learned by your humble correspondent, both losing semifinalists get a bronze medal in boxing - apparently to avoid scenarios where one fighter suffered an injury or was knocked out in their semifinal bout.

So, Benny will nab a medal, while Ryan Scaife has advanced to the men's 75kg quarterfinals, beating Kenya's Edwin Owuor in a unanimous decision.

The news wasn't as grand for Richard Hadlow, beaten via decision by his Sri Lankan opponent in the 64kg round of 16.

The dreaded fourth place

Kiwi weightlifer Bailey Rogers came just short of a medal in the women's 75kg competition. Rogers lifted 88kg in the snatch - getting it on her third attempt - and 116kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 204kg, but it was just short of Wales' Laura Hughes, who ended up at 207kg to win bronze. England's Emily Godley lived up to her name with a gold medal display, lifting 222kg.

Comeback win on the sand

Finally, the O'Dea brothers stay unbeaten in pool play in beach volleyball, coming from behind to beat the English pair, 14-21, 21-18, 15-8. Their third win moves them to 3-0, and they are the first team into tomorrow's quarterfinals.

Kiwis in action on day five (Finals in bold)

11.00am – Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Fiji

11.30am – Weightlifting - Men's Under 105kg Final - Stanislav Chalaev

12.00pm – Shooting - Queen's Prize Pairs Finals Day One - John Snowden and Brian Carter

12.31pm – Swimming - Men's 200m Backstroke Heats - Corey Main, Bradlee Ashby and Lewis Clareburt

12.53pm – Swimming - Women's 50m Backstroke Heats - Bobbi Gichard

1.13pm – Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle Heats - Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry

1.24pm – Swimming - Women's SB9 100m Breaststroke Heats - Sophie Pascoe

1.42pm – Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly Heats - Helena Gasson

2.15pm – Bowls - Men's Singles Preliminary Rounds - Shannon McIlroy

2.15pm – Bowls - Mixed B2/B3 Pairs Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v England

4.00pm – Weightlifting - Women's Under 90kg Final - Tracey Lambrechs

4.00pm – Weightlifting - Women's Over 90kg Final - Laurel Hubbard

4.33pm – Gymnastics - Men's Vault Final - Kyleab Ellis

6.00pm – Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary Rounds -New Zealand v Vanuatu

7.00pm – Bowls - Women's Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Zambia

8.00pm - Squash - Women's Singles Final - Joelle King v Sarah-Jane Perry

8.30pm – Weightlifting - Men's Over 105kg Final - David Liti

8.30pm – Basketball - Men's Preliminary Rounds - Tall Blacks v Canada

9.05pm – Athletics - Women's F46 Javelin Throw Final - Holly Robinson

9.30pm – Squash – Men's Singles Final – Paul Coll v James Willstrop

9.37pm – Swimming - Men's 200m Backstroke Final - Corey Main, Bradlee Ashby and Lewis Clareburt (If Qualified)

10.00pm – Bowls - Men's Singles Preliminary Rounds - Shannon McIlroy

10.00pm – Bowls - Women's Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Namibia

10.00pm – Bowls - Men's Fours Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Cook Islands

10.00pm – Bowls - Open B6/B7/B8 Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Australia

10.22pm – Swimming - Women's SB9 100m Breaststroke Final - Sophie Pascoe

10.25pm – Athletics - Men's Shot Put Final - Tom Walsh

10.32pm – Netball - Women's Preliminary Rounds - Silver Ferns v Scotland

10.35pm – Athletics - Women's 10,000m Final - Camille Buscomb

10.37pm – Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals - Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry (If Qualified)

10.57pm – Swimming - Women's 50m Backstroke Semifinals - Bobbi Gichard (If Qualified)

11.28pm – Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly Final - Helena Gasson (If Qualified)

11.39pm – Hockey - Women's Preliminary Rounds - Black Sticks v Australia