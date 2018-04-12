Key events

Athletics, from 1.10pm

Two of New Zealand's biggest names competing on the Gold Coast both go for gold at Carrara Stadium tonight. Dame Valerie Adams is out to claim the Commonwealth Games shot put title for a fourth straight time. In qualifying yesterday her one throw was more than a metre further than the next best competitor. The final begins at 10.40pm.

Rio bronze medallist Eliza McCartney will be in action 80 minutes earlier. McCartney goes into the pole vault with the highest PB of all competitors at 4.82m but her season's best of 4.75 is slightly lower than England's Holly Bradshaw. Expect a battle between the Kiwi, Bradshaw, two Canadians Alysha Newman and Anika Newell along with Aussie Nina Kennedy.

Kiwi runner Jake Robertson is another medal chance in the 10,000m final. Robertson finished seventh in the seventh at the Glasgow Games.

Boxing, from 2.30pm

New Zealand could win four boxing medals today. But that would be a bad thing since all fig. Four Kiwis are competing in semifinals from 2.32pm when Troy Garton squares off against Anja Stridsman (Australia) in the women's 60kg semifinals. She's followed by Glasgow gold medalist David Nyika in the 91kg semifinal against Cheavon Clarke (England). Alexis Prichard is in the 57kg semifinals against Michaela Walsh (England) with

Men's +91kg boxer Patrick Mailata up against Frazer Clarke (England) in the last fight of the night,

Shooting, from 11am

Olympic silver medallist Natalie Rooney will look to get one over Australian Catherine Skinner who pipped her for gold at the Rio Olympics two years ago. Rooney finished fourth in Glasgow four years ago and was third at the Commonwealth championships last year. Qualification begins at 11am with the final set to begin just before 6pm.

Rugby sevens, from 6.53pm

The women's rugby sevens competition makes its debut at the Commonwealth Games with New Zealand beginning day one with pool matches against Kenya and South Africa.

Basketball, from 11pm

The Tall Ferns face a tall order to beat Australia and reach the gold medal match. The Opals have four WNBA players on their roster and one former WNBA champion.

Hockey from 9.30pm

The men's Black Sticks are looking to reach just their second ever gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games. That was back in 2002 when there were defeated by Australia.

Kiwis in action

Potential medals in bold

11am – Shooting - Women's trap qualification – Natalie Rooney

11.30am – Shooting - Men's trap qualification day 1 – Myles Browne-Cole, Owen Robinson

12.07pm – Synchronised swimming - Women's 1m Springboard preliminary – Shaye Boddington, Elizabeth Cui

12.30pm – Wrestling - Men's freestyle 97kg 1/8 final – Samuel Belkin v Martin Erasmus (South Africa)

12.30pm – Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg group B – Ana Moceyawa v Emily Schaefer (Canada)

12.30pm – Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg group B - Ana Moceyawa v Pooja Dhanda (India)

1pm – Squash - Women's doubles quarter-final – Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy v England

1.10pm – Athletics - Men's javelin qualifying round – Ben Langton Burnell

1.22pm – Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 final – Brahm Richards v Bajrang (India)

2.32pm - Boxing – Women's 60kg semifinal – Troy Garton v Anja Stridsman (Australia) – defeat means bronze

5.17pm – Boxing – Men's 91kg semifinal – David Nyika v Cheavon Clarke (England) – defeat means bronze

5.55pm – Shooting - Women's trap final – Natalie Rooney – if qualified

6.53pm – Rugby sevens - Women's pool game – New Zealand v Kenya

7pm - Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg gold medal match - Brahm Richards – if qualified

7pm - Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg gold medal match - Ana Moceyawa – if qualified

7pm - Wrestling - Men's freestyle 97kg gold medal match – Samuel Belkin – if qualified

8pm - Mixed doubles semifinal - Joelle King/Paul Coll v India

8.32pm – Boxing – Women's 57kg semifinal – Alexis Prichard v Michaela Walsh (England) – defeat means bronze

9.07pm - Synchronised swimming -Women's 1m Springboard final – Shaye Boddington, Elizabeth Cui - if qualified

9.25pm – Athletics - Women's pole vault final – Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart

9.30pm - Hockey - Men's semifinal – New Zealand v India

9.33pm - Rugby sevens - Women's pool game – New Zealand v South Africa

10.40pm – Athletics - Women's shot put final – Valerie Adams

11pm - Basketball – Women's semifinal – New Zealand v Australia

11.10pm – Athletics - Men's 10,000 final – Jake Robertson

11.47pm – Boxing – Men's +91kg semifinal – Patrick Mailata v Frazer Clarke (England) – defeat means bronze