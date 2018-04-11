Key events

Mountain biking, from 12.31pm

One of the ever-lasting images for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games four years ago was cross country rider Anton Cooper leading teammate Sam Gaze across the finish line in a one-two finish. The two return in today's cross country event alongside teammate Ben Oliver. The men's race, at 3.31pm, will follow the women's event at 12.31pm which features New Zealand's Samara Sheppard.

Athletics, from 2.15pm

A first for Valerie Adams, competing at a Commonwealth Games as a Dame. Adams is out to claim the Commonwealth Games shot put title for a fourth straight time as she appears in qualifying today. She returns to the field for her first major competition since giving birth to daughter Kimoana in October. Also in athletics morning session, runner Angela Petty competes in the 800m heats. In the night session, Nicholas South features in the pole vault final, Sositina Hakeai in the women's discus and Brad Mathas in the 800m final.

Lawn bowls, from 2.30pm

The open triples B6/B7/B8 lawn bowls team of Barry Wynks, Bruce Wakefield and Mark Noble will play for a gold medal today. They easily saw of England to advance to the gold medal match where they will face Australia. In other events, Shannon McIlroy looks to book a spot in the singles semifinals while the men's fours also have knock-out matches.

Beach volleyball, from 5.30pm

Brothers Sam and Ben O'Dea play for a bronze medal on the golden sands of the Gold Coast. After losing their semifinal to a Canadian duo last night, the Bay of Plenty pair will face England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf in the bronze medal match - who they beat 2-1 in pool play.

Hockey, from 9pm

The Black Sticks women's side face England for a spot in the gold medal match. New Zealand have only made the final once at the Commonwealth Games, in 2010 when they lost a shoot-out to Australia. England and New Zealand clashed in the same stage four years ago with England winning, in a shootout. In the other semifinal hosts Australia play India.

Kiwis in action

Possible medals in bold

11am – Lawn bowls - Men's fours section play - NZ v Wales

11am – Lawn bowls - Men's singles quarter-final – Shannon McIlroy v Robert Paxton (England)

12pm – Shooting - Queen's prize individual – day 2 – Brian Carter and John Snowden

12.07pm – Diving - Men's 3m springboard preliminary – Anton Down-Jenkins, Liam Stone

12.31pm - Wrestling - Men's 74kg - Akash Khullar

1pm - Badminton – Mixed doubles round of 16 – Oliver Leydon-Davis/Susannah Leydon-Davis

12.31 – Mountain biking - Women's cross country – Samara Sheppard

1.50pm – Squash - Men's doubles pool game - Lance Beddoes/Evan Williams v St Vincent and Grenadines

2.15pm – Athletics - Women's shot put qualifying - Valerie Adams

2.20pm – Athletics - Women's 800m heat – Angela Petty

2.30pm - Open triples B6/B7/B8 bronze or gold medal match v Australia

2.30pm – Lawn bowls - Men's fours quarter-final v TBC

3.31pm - Mountain biking - Men's cross country – Anton Cooper, Sam Gaze, Ben Oliver

4pm - Shooting - Women's 50m rifle prone - Janet Hunt, Sally Johnston

5.30pm - Beach volleyball - Bronze medal match - Ben O'Dea/Sam O'Dea v England

7.30pm – Lawn bowls - Men's fours semifinal – if qualified

9pm – Hockey - Semifinal - Women's Black Sticks v England

9.07pm - Diving - Men's 3m springboard final - Anton Down-Jenkins - if qualified

9.25pm – Athletics - Men's pole vault final – Nicholas Southgate

10.40pm – Athletics - Women's discus final – Sositina Hakeai

12.13am – Athletics - Men's 800m final – Brad Mathas