Ellesse Andrews wins gold in the Women's Keirin finals. Video / Sky Sport

All you need to know from yet another successful day at the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand athletes as they claimed more gold at the velodrome and in the pool.

Wheels of fortune

Corbin Strong (L), Aaron Gate (C) and Campbell Stewart (R) celebrate their great performance post-race. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's track cyclists once again led the medal haul on day four, with Ellesse Andrews and Aaron Gate adding to their already golden tallies.

Andrews won gold in the women's keirin with a masterclass of power and strategy that added to golds she had already secured in the team sprint and individual sprint, as well as the silver medal she was credited with for helping out the team pursuit squad.

Gate, meanwhile, led an impressive one-two finish in the men's points race as he combined with teammates Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong to form a perfect team effort that saw Stewart claim silver behind Gate's gold.

Gate dominated throughout, collecting points on 13 of the 16 sprints during the race.

Finally, Michaela Drummond secure her second silver medal of the Games, this time in the women's 10km scratch race in which she stuck to the wheel of England's race favourite Laura Kenny over the closing laps to come home strong.

Michaela Drummond on the podium with her silver medal. Photo / Photosport

That race also featured fellow Kiwi Bryony Botha whose efforts came to an unfortunate end, crashing dramatically midway through.

From Colville to Commonwealth champ

Andrew Jeffcoat poses with his gold medal. Photo / AP

New Zealand's other medal success on day four came in the pool where Andrew Jeffcoat completed a startling rise through the swimming ranks by winning gold in the 50m backstroke.

Jeffcoat, a relative stranger at this level having competed at his first long-course world championships in June, said the win was the best feeling he'd ever experienced in life.

In earlier swimming, Eve Thomas qualified third fastest for the women's 800m freestyle final, Helena Gasson and Mya Rasmussen missed the final of the 200 IM and Gasson finished seventh in the women's 50m butterfly final.

Silver Ferns exact revenge

The Silver Ferns were all smiles after defeating Malawi. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's netballers entered their third Pool B match of the Games with a disappointing memory at the back of their minds - the humiliating loss to Malawi in the 2018 edition of the Games.

Malawi once again stood facing them on court in Birmingham, though the Silver Ferns proved to be armed with a much more clinical mindset this time around.

After a close opening half, the Ferns held a five-goal lead with coach Noeline Taurua utilising the depth of her bench well. However, the third quarter proved to be a turning point as defensive pressure led to a five-point swing that Malawi never recovered from, the Ferns eventually winning 69-50.

The victory leaves New Zealand sitting equal on points with England at the top of pool B and well on track for a semifinal appearance.

Mixed results for other Kiwis

Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann celebrate victory in the sand. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand flagbearer Joelle King was made to work hard in her quarter-final in the women's squash, needing four tough games to beat England's Lucy Turmel and progress to the semis.

Both the men's and women's beach volleyball teams retained their perfect records in pool play with straight-set wins.

Boxer Alex Mukuka won his round of 16 match in the men's 57kg division fight against George Molwantwa (Botswana) 3-2 on points.

The men's Black Sticks bowed to No. 1 seeds Australia 7-2 and dropped to third place in their pool.

The women's fours lost their lawn bowls semifinal to India 16-13 and will play for bronze, as will the women's 3x3 basketball team after they crashed to an upset defeat at the hands of Canada - a team they beat by 10 points in pool play.

Gymnast Ethan Dick was oh-so-close to the medals with a fourth in the Pommel horse final while Sam Dick was eighth in the rings final.

Finally, Cameron McTaggart finished sixth in the Men's 81kg weightlifting, Emma McIntyre was fifth in the women's 64kg final and Megan Signal sixth in the women's 71kg final.

Medals today:

Gold - Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin finals

Gold – Aaron Gate - Track Cycling – Men's points race

Gold – Andrew Jeffcoat – Swimming – Men's 50m backstroke

Silver - Michaela Drummond – Track Cycling - Women's 10km Scratch Race

Silver – Campbell Stewart - Track Cycling – Men's points race