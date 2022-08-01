The Silver Ferns were all smiles after defeating Malawi. Photo / Getty

The Silver Ferns have exacted revenge over a tenacious Malawi side in Commonwealth Games netball pool play on Tuesday, safely recording a 69-50 victory in Birmingham.

New Zealand entered the match under the spectre of a loss to the unsung Africans in the 2018 edition of the Games and will be relieved to emerge with an impressive win that saw coach Noeline Taurua make use of a deep bench.

Shooter Grace Mweki was her indomitable self in scoring 52 points from 55 shots, Te Paea Selby-Rickit made a worthy impact while New Zealand's defenders all performed well in forcing Malawi mistakes through the match.

However, Malawi proved their tenacity and upset potential with a strong performance in the first quarter which ended with the Silver Ferns holding a slim 15-13 lead.

Malawi beat New Zealand for the first time in the 2018 on the back of superb shooting from Mwai Kumwenda. Kumwenda was a force once again for the underdogs with all 13 points, from 15 shots, for her side in the first stanza.

Coach Noeline Taurua rung the changes for the second quarter, bringing Kate Heffernan on at centre for her third cap and Selby-Rickit at goal attack.

The changes had the desired effect as the Ferns extended their lead to five points at the halftime break, with Selby-Rickit a strong six-from-seven in the quarter. Nweki, meanwhile, was her usual force at goal shoot, sitting at 23 points from 25 shots at halftime.

Going into the third quarter with a 33-28 lead, New Zealand made further changes to their lineup. Shannon Saunders became the third centre of the match while Heffernan subbed out Kayla Johnson at wing defence.

The Silver Ferns looked rejuvenated after the break, immediately forcing Malawi into a string of mistakes which ultimately swung the match. Five straight goals acted as a gut-punch to Malawi as the Ferns extended their lead into double figures for the first time; while the influential Kumwenda left the court with an injury.

The Silver Ferns, coming off back-to-back wins over minnows Northern Ireland and Uganda, ended the third quarter with a safe 51-39 lead and never looked back over the final 15 minutes.

Taurua experimented with shooter Bailey Mes at wing attack to end the game and she slotted in well, despite a warning for consistent breaking, to help the side to a 18-11 performance in the final quarter.

The victory leaves New Zealand sitting equal on points with England at the top of pool B and well on track for a semi-final appearance.