New Zealand's most successful Commonwealth Games has been capped by the country's most successful athlete.
Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy have triumphed in straight games over England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters, winning New Zealand's 20th gold medal in Birmingham.
That eclipsed the previous record of 17, set 32 years ago in Auckland, while the final total of 49 medals surpassed every previous edition of the event held overseas.
King's victory is also historic on an individual level, seeing her become only the second Kiwi after athletics great Valerie Young to win five Commonwealth Games gold medals.
It came after the eight-time medallist teamed with Paul Coll to pick up her fourth gold in the mixed doubles final only 16 hours earlier at the University of Birmingham. And it ensured her Games ended on a couple of golden moments after being beaten by Perry on the singles bronze medal match earlier in the tournament.
It was also a fitting way for New Zealand's involvement in the Games to come to a close, given King kicked off the event 11 days ago when, along with Tom Walsh, she led out the Kiwi team at the opening ceremony.
King and Landers-Murphy also joined Walsh and mountain bike champion Sam Gaze in defending the gold medal they won on the Gold Coast, with this the most unlikely of the trio.
Landers-Murphy had retired from squash in 2019 and set aside for racket for a year until King talked her into coming out of retirement.
It proved a wise decision. King and Landers-Murphy waltzed through the doubles tournament without dropping a game, and while they were fittingly given their toughest test in the final by the experienced English duo, they fought for an 11-8 11-8 victory to wrap up New Zealand's Games in style
New Zealand medallists
Gold - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch - Track Cycling - Women's Team Sprint
Gold - Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit
Gold - Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint
Gold - Aaron Gate - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit
Gold - Bryony Botha - Track Cycling - Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit
Gold - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming - Men's 400 Individual Medley
Gold - Dame Sophie Pascoe - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9
Gold - Corbin Strong - Track Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race
Gold - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming – Men's 200m Butterfly
Gold - Joshua Willmer - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8
Gold - Andrew Jeffcoat - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke
Gold - Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin finals
Gold – Aaron Gate - Track Cycling – Men's points race
Gold - Sam Gaze - Men's cross country mountain bike
Gold - Hamish Kerr - Men's high jump
Gold - Paul Coll - Men's squash
Gold - Tom Walsh - Men's shot put
Gold - Aaron Gate - Road Cycling - Men's road race
Gold - Paul Coll/Joelle King - Squash - Mixed doubles
Gold - Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy - Squash - Women's doubles
Silver - Michaela Drummond – Track Cycling - Women's 10km Scratch Race
Silver – Campbell Stewart - Track Cycling – Men's points race
Silver - Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Ellesse Andrews - Track cycling - Women's team pursuit
Silver - Tom Sexton - Track cycling - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit
Silver - Jesse Reynolds - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9
Silver - Tupou Neiufi - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8
Silver - Hayden Wilde - Men's triathlon
Silver - Ben Oliver - Men's cross country mountain bike
Silver - Kody Andrews - Judo men's 100kg+
Silver - David Liti - Weightlifting 109kg+
Silver - Jacko Gill - Men's shot put
Silver - Julia Ratcliffe - Women's hammer throw
Bronze - Sam Dakin, Bradley Knipe, Sam Webster - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint
Bronze - Cameron Gray - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly
Bronze - Black Ferns Sevens
Bronze – All Blacks Sevens
Bronze - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Nicole Toomey and Selina Goddard - Lawn bowls - Women's Four
Bronze - Imogen Ayris - Women's pole vault
Bronze - Moira de Villiers – Judo women's -78kg
Bronze - Sydnee Andrews – Judo women's +78kg
Bronze - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming - Men's 200IM
Bronze - Maddi Wesche - Women's shot put
Bronze - Georgia Williams - Women's time trial
Bronze - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Nicole Toomey - Lawn Bowls - Women's triples
Bronze - Tayla Ford - Wrestling – Women's 68kg
Bronze - Selina Goddard and Katelyn Inch - Lawn Bowls - Women's pairs
Bronze - Uila Mau'u - Boxing Men's over 92kg
Bronze - White Ferns
Bronze - Silver Ferns