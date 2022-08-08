Amanda Landers-Murphy and Joelle King celebrate. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's most successful Commonwealth Games has been capped by the country's most successful athlete.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy have triumphed in straight games over England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters, winning New Zealand's 20th gold medal in Birmingham.

That eclipsed the previous record of 17, set 32 years ago in Auckland, while the final total of 49 medals surpassed every previous edition of the event held overseas.

King's victory is also historic on an individual level, seeing her become only the second Kiwi after athletics great Valerie Young to win five Commonwealth Games gold medals.

It came after the eight-time medallist teamed with Paul Coll to pick up her fourth gold in the mixed doubles final only 16 hours earlier at the University of Birmingham. And it ensured her Games ended on a couple of golden moments after being beaten by Perry on the singles bronze medal match earlier in the tournament.

It was also a fitting way for New Zealand's involvement in the Games to come to a close, given King kicked off the event 11 days ago when, along with Tom Walsh, she led out the Kiwi team at the opening ceremony.

King and Landers-Murphy also joined Walsh and mountain bike champion Sam Gaze in defending the gold medal they won on the Gold Coast, with this the most unlikely of the trio.

Landers-Murphy had retired from squash in 2019 and set aside for racket for a year until King talked her into coming out of retirement.

It proved a wise decision. King and Landers-Murphy waltzed through the doubles tournament without dropping a game, and while they were fittingly given their toughest test in the final by the experienced English duo, they fought for an 11-8 11-8 victory to wrap up New Zealand's Games in style

New Zealand medallists

Gold - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch - Track Cycling - Women's Team Sprint

Gold - Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit

Gold - Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint

Gold - Aaron Gate - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit

Gold - Bryony Botha - Track Cycling - Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit

Gold - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming - Men's 400 Individual Medley

Gold - Dame Sophie Pascoe - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9

Gold - Corbin Strong - Track Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race

Gold - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming – Men's 200m Butterfly

Gold - Joshua Willmer - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8

Gold - Andrew Jeffcoat - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke

Gold - Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin finals

Gold – Aaron Gate - Track Cycling – Men's points race

Gold - Sam Gaze - Men's cross country mountain bike

Gold - Hamish Kerr - Men's high jump

Gold - Paul Coll - Men's squash

Gold - Tom Walsh - Men's shot put

Gold - Aaron Gate - Road Cycling - Men's road race

Gold - Paul Coll/Joelle King - Squash - Mixed doubles

Gold - Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy - Squash - Women's doubles

Silver - Michaela Drummond – Track Cycling - Women's 10km Scratch Race

Silver – Campbell Stewart - Track Cycling – Men's points race

Silver - Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Ellesse Andrews - Track cycling - Women's team pursuit

Silver - Tom Sexton - Track cycling - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit

Silver - Jesse Reynolds - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9

Silver - Tupou Neiufi - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8

Silver - Hayden Wilde - Men's triathlon

Silver - Ben Oliver - Men's cross country mountain bike

Silver - Kody Andrews - Judo men's 100kg+

Silver - David Liti - Weightlifting 109kg+

Silver - Jacko Gill - Men's shot put

Silver - Julia Ratcliffe - Women's hammer throw

Bronze - Sam Dakin, Bradley Knipe, Sam Webster - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint

Bronze - Cameron Gray - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly

Bronze - Black Ferns Sevens

Bronze – All Blacks Sevens

Bronze - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Nicole Toomey and Selina Goddard - Lawn bowls - Women's Four

Bronze - Imogen Ayris - Women's pole vault

Bronze - Moira de Villiers – Judo women's -78kg

Bronze - Sydnee Andrews – Judo women's +78kg

Bronze - Lewis Clareburt - Swimming - Men's 200IM

Bronze - Maddi Wesche - Women's shot put

Bronze - Georgia Williams - Women's time trial

Bronze - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Nicole Toomey - Lawn Bowls - Women's triples

Bronze - Tayla Ford - Wrestling – Women's 68kg

Bronze - Selina Goddard and Katelyn Inch - Lawn Bowls - Women's pairs

Bronze - Uila Mau'u - Boxing Men's over 92kg

Bronze - White Ferns

Bronze - Silver Ferns