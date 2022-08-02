Joelle King. Photo / Photosport

Defending champion Joelle King has been stunned in the semifinals of the women's squash singles, upset by world No 20 Hollie Naughton in Birmingham today.

King, a six-time Commonwealth Games medallist, had shown signs of vulnerability in yesterday's quarter-finals before prevailing in a titanic tussle to advance.

And that proved far more than a wobble as the world No 5 was comprehensively dispatched by the little-fancied Canadian, consigned to tomorrow's bronze-medal match.

King took out the first game at the University of Birmingham this afternoon but was crushed in the second, edged in the third and appeared to drop her head in the fourth.

The Kiwi eventually lost 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-1, unable to defend the gold medal she claimed on the Gold Coast.

King began the match by showing more composure than was on display yesterday, taking advantage of a few errors from her Canadian opponent towards the end of the first game.

The Kiwi broke a 7-7 deadlock and Naughton's resistance by winning four straight points, taking out the game 11-7 in less than 10 minutes.

But Naughton recovered well and quickly raced out to a 9-2 lead in the second game, with one questionable call going against King. The Kiwi fired a couple of precise winners but mixed them with many more sloppy mistakes, going down 11-3 to level the match.

Sensing the importance of the third game, King let out a cry of elation after her opponent couldn't reach one ball, jumping out to an early 2-0 advantage. Naughton, though, continued to show touches of quality with her drop shots and refused to let King go clear, eventually jumping ahead 10-9.

King then asked for a review after feeling she had been impeded on game ball, but replays showed that was likely more in desperation as Naughton went ahead two games to one.

That was as close at it came for King, as she wilted in the final game, falling behind 9-0 as Naughton closed out the match to ensure King won't be crowned singles champion again.