Georgia Williams after taking third in the women's road cycling time trial. Photosport

Georgia Williams after taking third in the women's road cycling time trial. Photosport

All the live action from day seven of the Commonwealth Games.

For the full schedule and results for all the New Zealand teams and athletes, click here.

Android user who can't see the live blog? Click here to take you to a new URL.





Cyclists shine again

Georgia Williams has claimed New Zealand's 16th cycling medal at the Commonwealth Games, with a bronze in the women's individual time trial.

Williams, who took silver in the road race in 2018, added another medal to her collection with a calculated, well-paced ride, crossing all of the four time checks on the 28.8 kilometre course in third place.

She didn't threaten the top two riders, with Australia's Grace Brown cruising to victory by 33 seconds over England's Anna Henderson, with Williams a further 47 seconds back in third, but neither was she under pressure from the rest of the field, with her third place always looking secure.

Her closing 5.6 kilometres were her slowest split of the race, but she still had a 19 second buffer over fourth-placed Georgia Baker to wrap up another medal for New Zealand's cyclists.

Fellow Kiwi Mikayla Harvey finished in 20th while Henrietta Christie did not start.

In the men's time trial, Aaron Gate narrowly missed his chance for a fourth medal at the Games.

After winning three gold medals on the track, Gate finished fourth in the time trial on the road, though was well behind the trio of medallists, all of whom star on cycling's World Tour.

Australia's Rohan Dennis took the gold medal by 26 seconds over Fred Wright, with last month's Tour de France podium finisher Geraint Thomas two seconds further back in third.

Gate finished two minutes and 22 seconds behind Dennis, while teammate Tom Sexton finished ninth.

Hammer blow for Kiwi

Kiwi hammer thrower Lauren Bruce has seen her Commonwealth Games campaign end in disaster.

New Zealand's national record holder, Bruce came into the event as a serious medal contender, holding the second-best throw of the 17 competitors in the field.

But it all came unstuck in qualifying for the 25-year-old, failing to record a successful attempt on her three throws.

She stepped out of the ring on her first attempt, before her second attempt went into the left webbing of the net.

That left Bruce with a do-or-die throw, merely needing to register an effort of over 60 metres to qualify for the final.

Instead, the Cantabrian with a personal best of 74.61m threw it wide, and was left with her hands on her head in anguish after a third foul throw eliminated her from the competition.

Despite Bruce's shock exit, New Zealand still have two representatives in the final, with Julia Ratcliffe throwing the second-best attempt in qualifying with 68.73m, while Nicole Bradley qualified eighth with 61.77m.

Ratcliffe, the defending champion, will have her work cut out to win gold however, with the favourite being Canada's Camryn Rogers, who produced a Games record throw of 74.68m.

The hammer throw final is at 6am on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Sam Tanner has just snuck into the final of the men's 1500m.

After the first heat was run in a winning time of 3.37.57, the second heat was much slower, meaning that only the top five finishers would advance to the final.

Tanner had to fight for position multiple times and stumbled before the closing straight in a physical race, but regained his position and then sprinted well in the mass finish to claim fifth.

Only 0.31 seconds separated heat winner Jack Wightman and Tanner in fifth, with Tanner holding a 0.33 second gap over sixth place to ensure he'd move on to the final, held at 12.10am on Saturday.

In the women's high jump, Keeley O'Hagan qualified for the final, as one of 12 jumpers to hit 1.81m.

Black Sticks make semis

The women's Black Sticks have secured a spot in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games after a 4-1 win over South Africa.

The Black Sticks shot out to a 3-0 lead within 12 minutes through goals from Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench and Hope Ralph, with Kaitlin Cotter adding another in the final period before a consolation goal from South Africa.

The win sees New Zealand finish second in their pool, behind Australia, and will face the unbeaten English in a semifinal on Saturday morning.