Joelle King missed out on a medal in the singles. Photo / Photosport

Joelle King's squash singles campaign has ended with more heartbreak, blowing a 2-0 lead to fall to defeat in the bronze medal match.

King, who was left in tears after being stunned by world No 20 Hollie Naughton in the semifinals yesterday, looked to have responded in excellent fashion when she went up two games to love against world No 6 Sarah Jane Perry in the decider for bronze.

Looking much calmer, King took the first game 11-6 and the second 11-9, before racing out to an 8-4 lead in the third.

It was a rematch of the gold medal final on the Gold Coast four years ago, in which King won a five-game thriller, but with King just three points away from a straight-forward victory, it seemed like there would be less drama and tension this time around.

But, just as bronze neared, King collapsed, with Perry storming back to win the match 6-11 9-11 11-8 11-6 14-12.

From the relaxed player who in the first two games looked far more composed than in previous matches, King started to get agitated with umpiring decisions, and after losing seven straight points to blow a chance of victory in the third set, the 33-year-old kicked the door open in anger on her way out of the court.

Having admitted to going "mentally walkabouts" in her semifinal, after a similarly tricky marathon quarter-final, it looked as if a similar pattern was about to emerge when Perry cruised to win the fourth game 11-6, but King refocused before the deciding game.

An impressive winner that secured a 3-1 lead earned a shriek for the Kiwi, though she shortly after wasted her review as the match went back and forth.

A long rally with King leading 8-7 ended with both players on the deck, a fair summation of a brutal match that lasted for over an hour, yet King kept going – yelling in delight after earning a match ball at 10-9.

Joelle King and Sarah-Jane Perry both ended up on the deck during the lengthy encounter. Screengrab / Sky Sport

But Perry, born in Birmingham and playing in front of a vocal home crowd that included her friends and family, never gave in, winning a long rally, before saving another match ball to tie the game at 11.

The pair traded errors before a drop shot from Perry saw her earn a match ball, and King was left unhappy with another decision after Perry was given a let at 13-12.

However, there would be no more complaints, with Perry executing a drop shot to seal a victory that had a touch of revenge for four years ago, and one that sent the crowd into delight.

King won't have long to get over her back-to-back defeats - she will team with Amanda Landers-Murphy in the women's doubles tomorrow, the pair having won that event in 2018, and world No 2 Paul Coll in the mixed doubles.