Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All you need to know about day six of the Commonwealth Games.

Into the mountains

Sam Gaze was fairly dominant in the cross country on the Gold Coast four years ago, beating out fellow Kiwi Anton Cooper. Sadly Cooper has had to withdraw from the event after getting Covid. He was also coming off a recent hand injury. Gaze will still have Ben Oliver beside him in black.

10.30pm – Cross Country men – Ben Oliver, Sam Gaze

Lifting for another gold

David Liti is big contender to defend his title. He broke the games record of 403kg on the Gold Coast which he bettered by 11kg at the Olympics. No other Commonwealth lifter entered the Olympic event in Tokyo where Liti finished fifth. Liti won the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship title by 17kg over Pakistan's Nooh Dastgir Butt who finished in third place four years ago. 2018 silver medalist Lauititi Lui is not competing.

5.45am – Weightlifting men's +109kg – David Liti

David Liti is out to defend his weightlifting title. Photosport

Gold and bronze for squash?

Paul Coll lines up in the men's squad gold medal match against Welshman Joel Makin. Coll has a 7-2 head-to-head winning record against Makin. The two matches finishing in Makin's favour were two years ago and six years ago, however he has moved into the top 10 since then, while Coll has also improved and spent time ranked No 1.

Joelle King will play off for bronze when she faces England's Sarah-Jane Perry after losing her semifinal overnight. King, who is based in Bristol, holds a 10-3 winning record against Perry who was born in Birmingham and will have the home crowd behind her.

3am - Squash - Women's Singles bronze medal match - Joelle King v Sarah-Jane Perry (England)

6am - Squash - Men's Singles gold medal match potential - Paul Coll v Joel Makin (Wales)

Time for the track and field to shine

New Zealand has two strong medal contenders at Perry Park with Hamish Kerr in the men's high jump and Maddi Wesche looking to emulate Dame Valerie Adams and bring the women's shot put title back to New Zealand. Kerr has the highest season best (2.30m) of the field. Wesche was one of only three women to pass 18 metres in qualifying and her PB ranks her behind Canada's Sarah Mitton and Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica.

Also competing tomorrow is Zoe Hobbs in the women's 100m where a final appearance would be a strong showing.

6am – Athletics – Men's high jump final - Hamish Kerr

6.43am – Athletics – Women's 100m semifinals – Zoe Hobbs

7.05am – Athletics – Women's shot put final – Maddi Wesche

8.45am - Athletics – Women's 100m final potential – Zoe Hobbs

One more swim

Last day in the pool where it's been a successful Games for New Zealand. Double gold medal winner Lewis Clareburt is up in the 200m IM. It's not his favoured event but neither was the 200m butterfly so you can't rule him out. Erika Fairweather and Eve Thomas will line up in the women's 400m freestyle heats. Fairweather finished eighth in the Tokyo final but will be up against it facing superstars Ariarne Titmus of Australia and young Canadian Summer McIntosh in what should be a great battle.

9.30pm – Swimming – Men's 200IM heats – Lewis Clareburt

9.44pm – Swimming – Women's 400m freestyle heats – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

6.07am – Swimming – Men's 200 IM final potential – Lewis Clareburt

6.37am – Swimming – Women's 400m freestyle final potential – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

Day five Kiwi medal winners

Bronze - Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Nicole Toomey and Selina Goddard - Lawn bowls women's fours

Bronze - Imogen Ayris - Women's pole vault final

How to watch

Sky TV will have Commonwealth Games coverage across six channels. The Sky Sport Now streaming service is also offering a dedicated Commonwealth Games pass for $24.99. Free-to-air coverage including daily highlights shows will be on Prime TV.

How can I listen?

As well as the NZ Herald's extensive digital and print coverage, listen to live wall-to-wall commentary on Gold Sport from 7pm each night with commentators Jason Pine, Elliott Smith, Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and Nick Bewley, plus regular updates on Newstalk ZB.

And download our daily Commonwealth Games podcast the Birmingham Bulletin.

Potential medals in bold

