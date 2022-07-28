The New Zealand team have officially arrived in Birmingham. Video / Sky Sport

The New Zealand team have officially arrived in Birmingham. Video / Sky Sport

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have begun.

Everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games:

So it's Comm Games time?

It sure is. Those four years went fast. The 22nd Commonwealth Games heads back to the UK and it's Birmingham's time to host. The United Kingdom's second-largest city, famous for *checks Wikipedia* ... Dexys Midnight Runners, will welcome 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories for 11 days from July 29 to August 9.

As they say in Birmingham - Come on Eileen!

Venues

The opening ceremony (which starts 7am Friday, NZT), the closing ceremony and the athletics will take place at Alexander Stadium which has been a regular host of the UK Diamond League event. It will have a capacity of 32,000 for the Commonwealth Games.

The cricket will take place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, where Brian Lara scored his famous 501 for Warwickshire, while the gymnastics, basketball, beach volleyball, triathlon, hockey, squad and marathon will all be in Birmingham city.

Other sports will be in the West Midlands Region with the rugby sevens hosted in Coventry, the lawn bowls at Leamington Spa, aquatics at Sandwell, netball in Solihull and the cycling in Warwick (road race) and Wolverhampton (time trials). While the track cycling will be in London.

A general view of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

How can I listen?

As well as the NZ Herald's extensive digital and print coverage, listen to live wall-to-wall commentary on Gold Sport from 7pm each night with commentators Jason Pine, Elliott Smith, Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and Nick Bewley, plus regular updates on Newstalk ZB.

And download our daily Commonwealth Games podcast the Birmingham Bulletin.

How can I watch?

Sky TV will have Commonwealth Games coverage across six channels. The Sky Sport Now streaming service is also offering a dedicated Commonwealth Games pass for $24.99. Free-to-air coverage including daily highlights shows will be on Prime TV.

What does the schedule look like?

The Herald will be publishing a daily schedule. For a full list of New Zealand athletes, teams and results click here.

The official Birmingham 2022 website is the place to go for a full rundown of what events are taking place when. Click here to check it out.

I want to know everything about the New Zealand team

The New Zealand team includes 233 athletes, from 19 sports and two para-sports. 125 (54 percent) of the athletes are female and 108 male (46 percent).

The team members come from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, including athletes with Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands, Fijian, Filipino, Chinese, Australian, European and African heritage. Māori athletes make up 20 percent of the team (46 athletes).

New Zealand's youngest athlete heading to Birmingham is 16-year-old diver Maggie Squire who is in year 12 at Auckland's Takapuna Grammar School.

At 75-years-old, B2-B3 lawn bowler Sue Curran will become New Zealand's oldest ever Commonwealth Games athlete.

Auckland has produced the largest number of the Commonwealth Games athletes with 57 of the team hailing from the region. Canterbury comes in second with 32 athletes, the Waikato third with 29 and Bay of Plenty fourth with 17 athletes.

140 of the athletes will be attending their first Commonwealth Games, while the other 93 have already competed at one or more Games. Misha Koudinov (Gymnastics) and Val Smith (Lawn Bowls) are the most capped athletes, heading to their fifth Commonwealth Games.

And they're going to win, right?

New Zealand took home 46 medals from the Gold Coast in 2018, 15 of those gold, and will be hoping for around the same. Dame Sophie Pascoe returns to the pool where she will be competing in just one event. Joelle King, who won two gold and a bronze in 2018, is back as are fellow gold medallists Tom Walsh (shot put), David Liti (weightlifting), Julia Ratcliffe (hammer throw), Sam Gaze (mountain biking) while the women's hockey team and the men's and women's sevens teams are out to defend their titles.

There is also plenty of medal contenders in the likes of young stars Hayden Wilde (triathlon), Lewis Clareburt (400 IM), Erika Fairweather (400m freestyle), Sam Tanner (1500m athletics), Zoe Hobbs (100m athletics), Niamh Fisher-Black (cycling) and the 3x3 basketball teams.

Is there a mascot?

Come on! How can you ask that question? Of course, there is.

Meet Perry, a multi-coloured bull. Despite being a look-a-like of Elmer the Elephant he seems a good sort. According to the official website Perry "is a proper Brummie: strong, kind and a little bit cheeky, and he can't wait to get the party started".

He also "loves sport" which was probably high on his CV. Here's some colour-in sheets.

Perry loves sport. Photo / Birmingham2022

Perry smashes one back down the ground. Photo / Birmingham2022

What temperatures can we expect in Birmingham?

Despite the recent heatwave in the UK, temperatures for the first few days will be around 22-23 degrees with some rain expected, according to the Met Office. It won't be an issue for the track cyclists however who race indoors, and are competing in London.

New sports

Basketball 3x3 and women's T20 cricket are making debuts. Cricket was last played at the 1998 Games - 50 over matches for men only. Meanwhile, 19 shooting events have been given the bullet from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Full list of sports

Aquatics diving, aquatics swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, badminton, basketball 3x3, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket - Twenty20, cycling - mountain biking, cycling - road race, cycling - time trial, cycling - track and para track, gymnastics artistic, gymnastics rhythmic, hockey, judo, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, para power lifting, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon, wheelchair basketball 3x3, weightlifting, wrestling.

Full list of New Zealand team - From Andrews to Zeimann

Sydnee Andrews - Judo

Kody Andrews - Judo

Ellesse Andrews - Cycling - Track

Shane Archbold - Cycling - Road

Imogen Ayris - Athletics

Suzie Bates - Cricket

Jack Bauer - Cycling - Road

George Beamish - Athletics

Connor Bell - Athletics

Lynda Bennett - Lawn Bowls

Patrick Bevin - Cycling - Road

Jayden Bezzant - 3x3 basketball

Portia Bing - Athletics

Michaela Blyde - Rugby sevens

Bryony Botha - Cycling - Track

Nicole Bradley - Athletics

Kelly Brazier - Rugby sevens

Gerald Brouwers - Lawn Bowls

Nathan Brown - Diving

Lauren Bruce - Athletics

Tayla Bruce - Lawn Bowls

David Brydon - Hockey

Eden Carson - Cricket

Leroy Carter - Rugby sevens

Lwamba Chileshe - Squash

Temwa Chileshe - Squash

Paris Chin - Gymnastics - Rhythmic

Qona Christie - Judo

Henrietta Christie - Cycling - Road

Lewis Clareburt - Swimming

Che Clark - Rugby sevens

Tiarna Clarke - 3x3 basketball

Paul Coll - Squash

Dylan Collier - Rugby sevens

Elliott Connolly - Judo

Anton Cooper - Cycling - Mountain Bike

Kaitlin Cotter - Hockey

Anna Crowley - Hockey

Sue Curran - Lawn Bowls

Scott Curry - Rugby sevens

Sam Dakin - Cycling - Track

Tarryn Davey - Hockey

Frances Davies - Hockey

Mikali Dawson - Diving

Sophie Devine - Cricket

Ethan Dick - Gymnastics - Artistic

Sam Dick - Gymnastics - Artistic

Stephanie Dickins - Hockey

Sam Dickson - Rugby sevens

Katie Doar - Hockey

Michaela Drummond - Cycling - Track

George Enersen - Hockey

Erika Fairweather - Swimming

Sean Findlay - Hockey

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Rugby sevens

Niamh Fisher-Black - Cycling - Road

Stacey Fluhler - Rugby sevens

Tayla Ford - Wrestling - Freestyle

Ella Fotu - 3x3 basketball

Ali Forsyth - Lawn Bowls

William Fu-Allen - Gymnastics - Artistic

Brad Fuller - Beach Volleyball

Sarah Hirini - Rugby sevens

Jazmin Hotham - Rugby sevens

Shiray Kaka - Rugby sevens

Mike Galloway - Lawn Bowls

Troy Garton - Boxing

Helena Gasson - Swimming

Aaron Gate - Cycling - Track

Izzy Gaze - Cricket

Samuel Gaze - Cycling - Mountain Bike

Jacko Gill - Athletics

Selina Goddard - Lawn Bowls

Tony Grantham - Lawn Bowls

Cameron Gray - Swimming

Claudia Green - Cricket

Maddy Green - Cricket

Andrea Hansen - Triathlon

Ella Harris - Cycling - Road

Brooke Halliday - Cricket

Mikayla Harvey - Cycling - Road

Aniwaka Haumaha - Cricket

Leon Hayward - Hockey

Cole Hawkins - Wrestling - Freestyle

Jillian Harmon - 3x3 basketball

Sam Hiha - Hockey

Zoe Hobbs - Athletics

Havana Hopman - Gymnastics - Rhythmic

Megan Hull - Hockey

Katelyn Inch - Lawn Bowls

Hugo Inglis - Hockey

George Jackson - Cycling - Track

Alia Jaques - Hockey

Andrew Jeffcoat - Swimming

Hayley Jensen - Cricket

Fran Jonas - Cricket

Tessa Jopp - Hockey

Andrew Kelly - Lawn Bowls

Dominique Kelman-Poto - 3x3 basketball

Jordan Kerby - Cycling - Track

Amelia Kerr - Cricket

Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere - Cycling - Track

Hamish Kerr - Athletics

Joelle King - Squash

Olivia King - Cycling - Track

Bradly Knipe - Cycling - Track

Moira Koster - Judo

Jason Koster - Judo

Misha Koudinov - Gymnastics - Artistic

Amanda Landers-Murphy - Squash

Sam Lane - Hockey

Arno Lee - Diving

Tyler Lench - Hockey

Moses Leo - Rugby sevens

Dane Lett - Hockey

Oliver Leydon-Davis - Badminton

David Liti - Weightlifting

Alex Lukin - Hockey

Onyx Lye - Boxing

Hayley Mackey - Judo

Rosemary Mair - Cricket

Olivia Merry - Hockey

Uila Mau'u - Boxing

Dylan McCullough - Triathlon

Nikau McCullough - 3x3 basketball

Shannon McIlroy - Lawn Bowls

Emma McIntyre - Weightlifting

Jess McFadyen - Cricket

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Rugby sevens

Cam McTaggart - Weightlifting

Olivia McTaggart - Athletics

Michelle Montague - Wrestling - Freestyle

Harry Miskimmin - Hockey

Sione Molia - Rugby sevens

Joe Morrison - Hockey

Alex Mukuka - Boxing

Tyla Nathan-Wong - Rugby sevens

Tupou Neiufi - Swimming

Ariane Nicholson - Boxing

Tone Ng Shiu - Rugby sevens

Mark Noble - Lawn Bowls

Jorden O'Connell-Inns - Gymnastics - Artistic

Sam O'Dea - Beach Volleyball

Keeley O'Hagan - Athletics

Grace O'Hanlon - Hockey

Ben Oliver - Cycling - Mountain Bike

Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand - Swimming

Matthew Oxenham - Wrestling - Freestyle

Anona Pak - Badminton

Abbie Palmer - Squash

Georgia Plimmer - Cricket

Hayden Phillips - Hockey

Risi Pouri-Lane - Rugby sevens

Kalani Purcell - 3x3 basketball

Dame Sophie Pascoe - Swimming

Tori Peeters - Athletics

Rebecca Petch - Cycling - Track

Shaunna Polley - Beach Volleyball

Hope Ralph - Hockey

Mya Rasmussen - Swimming

Julia Ratcliffe - Athletics

Tayler Reid - Triathlon

Quentin Rew - Athletics

Jesse Reynolds - Swimming

Brahm Richards - Wrestling - Freestyle

Emile Richardson - Boxing

Brooke Roberts - Hockey

Akuila Rokolisoa - Rugby sevens

Hannah Rowe - Cricket

Kane Russell - Hockey

Alena Saili - Rugby sevens

Aidan Sarikaya - Hockey

Callum Saunders - Cycling - Track

Tom Sexton - Cycling - Track

Olivia Shannon - Hockey

Emily Shearman - Cycling - Track

Megan Signal - Weightlifting

Suraj Singh - Wrestling - Freestyle

Luke Sipkes - Diving

Graham Skellern - Lawn Bowls

Dion Smith - Cycling - Road

Jacob Smith - Hockey

Val Smith - Lawn Bowls

Maggie Squire - Diving

Wendell Stanley - Boxing

Campbell Stewart - Cycling - Track

Liam Stone - Diving

Corbin Strong - Cycling - Track

Lea Tahuhu - Cricket

Caleb Tangitau - Rugby sevens

Samuel Tanner - Athletics

Blair Tarrant - Hockey

Junior Tasi - Weightlifting

Frazer Tavener - Diving

Dylan Thomas - Hockey

Eve Thomas - Swimming

Ainsley Thorpe - Triathlon

Nicole Toomey - Lawn Bowls

Rose Tynan - Hockey

Nicole van der Kaay - Triathlon

Vester Villalon - Weightlifting

Pam Walker - Lawn Bowls

Tom Walsh - Athletics

Erin Walsh - Boxing

Regan Ware - Rugby sevens

Kaitlyn Watts - Squash

Joe Webber - Rugby sevens

Sam Webster - Cycling - Track

Maddi Wesche - Athletics

Hayley Whiting - Weightlifting

Hayden Wilde - Triathlon

Georgia Williams - Cycling - Road

Niall Williams - Rugby sevens

Tenika Willison - Rugby sevens

Joshua Willmer - Swimming

Ally Wollaston - Cycling - Track

Portia Woodman - Rugby sevens

Nic Woods - Hockey

Tai Wynyard - 3x3 basketball

Simon Yorston - Hockey

Alice Zeimann - Beach Volleyball