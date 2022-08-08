Tahlia McGrath initially wore a mask while her team celebrated victory.. but it didn't stay on for long. Photo / AP

Australia's women's cricket team have won gold in controversial fashion at the Commonwealth Games after fielding a player who tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the match began.

The Aussies showed extreme class in the nail-biting final overs to defeat India by nine runs and complete a never-before-seen trifecta as ODI world champions, T20 world champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

However, the victory was somewhat tainted by the inclusion of all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who was allowed to play - with the full support of the ICC, the Australian Commonwealth Games team and the Commonwealth Games Federation - despite her positive test.

There were also reports the Indian team was not told about McGrath's test result until the toss — causing a delay of more than 10 minutes for the game to start. Reports in India claimed the Indian team wanted McGrath to be stood down.

Photos of McGrath embracing teammates as they celebrated on the podium during the medal presentations showed what a farce the whole situation was.

A maskless Tahlia McGrath celebrates with teammates following the medal ceremony. Photo / AP

McGrath was seen isolated from her teammates and wearing a face mask as Australia batted in the first innings.

She had removed the mask as she walked out to bat.

Her innings only lasted four balls, but the bizarreness of her place in the game was seen in the second innings when she took a catch and had to tell teammates to back away from her as they ran to celebrate the wicket with her.

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final," a statement released by Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) read.

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee."

Indian sport commentators were fuming about the ruling that allowed McGrath to play. Bloomberg News reporter Akshat Rathi described it as a "dereliction of duties".

He posted on Twitter: "I don't understand how the rules are allowing Tahlia McGrath on the field playing a cricket match after having tested positive for Covid-19. Dereliction of duty by authorities."

Sports reporter Naveen Sharma said it was "shameless" by Australia.

"Australians always preach about right or wrong but they forget everything when it comes to them," he posted on Twitter.

Other commentators said the ruling opens up Pandora's Box.

Tahlia McGrath, having tested positive for COVID-19, walks out to bat.



I am sure other teams will take notice and follow suit in the months to come.



Be prepared to see more COVID-19 positive cricketers on the field in future. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 7, 2022

Tahlia McGrath, who tested positive for Covid and has been allowed to play the gold medal match, in to bat now.... And is out on 2 off 4 (Super, diving catch from Radha Yadav)



The rules don't stop her from playing but this raises so many questions! #CWG2022 — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 7, 2022

Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in today's final against India despite testing positive test for Covid-19. She was dismissed in four deliveries but ummm....safety hazard anyone?????#CWG22 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/akjZuhFt2M — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the White Ferns impressively sealed bronze after a surprisingly dominant eight-wicket thumping of England, quietening the home crowd at Edgbaston.

After a poor showing at the ODI World Cup, the White Ferns found the Twenty20 format under new coach Ben Sawyer more to their liking, and managed to bounce back from a dispiriting defeat in pool play to England to gain revenge in their final match.