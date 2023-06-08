Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Comment: Golf’s swing to Saudi money feels rough, but it was inevitable

Cameron McMillan
By
4 mins to read
Danny Lee struggled to find any form in his latest stab at the US Open. Photo / AP

Danny Lee struggled to find any form in his latest stab at the US Open. Photo / AP

OPINION:

In golf there’s a saying: ‘there are no pictures on the scorecard’.

Your ball could have hit a tree, find a bunker or even strike a Saudi Prince taking a leisurely stroll along the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport