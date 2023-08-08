Colombia's Manuela Vanegas,. Photo / AP

Colombia and Jamaica square off in the Women’s World Cup 2023 round of 16 stage in Melbourne for a spot to face England in the next round

Colombia, led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, is trying to advance for the first time, four years after missing the tournament field. The Colombians made it to the round of 16 in 2015, were eliminated in group play in 2011, and failed to qualify in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

Standing in the way of Colombia, ranked 25th in the world, is Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz are playing in their second consecutive World Cup — they were eliminated in group play in 2019 — and needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the trip to this year’s tournament.

Colombia won its group, Jamaica beat Panama and eliminated powerhouse Brazil with a scoreless draw to advance, and the winner of Tuesday’s match in Melbourne will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in team history.

Two of the most dynamic scorers in the game meet Tuesday when Jamaica plays Colombia.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw was an attacking force with Manchester United last season, scoring 20 goals in 22 league games and has now taken Jamaica into the knockout round. Colombia has emerging star Caicedo, who has two goals in the tournament amid questions about her fitness.

Shaw hasn’t managed to find the goal yet in this tournament, as Jamaica has just one goal in the group stage. Shaw sat out of the match because of a red card in the opener against France.

Jamaica has played surprisingly well despite very little preparation.

“Our defending was something of a concern for us. We had really no games coming into the World Cup. We had a camp in Jamaica,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said. “Attending camp was very important. The main emphasis was, can we buy into defending? And I think right there and then, we saw something.”

Both France and Brazil, considered among the top teams at the World Cup, were held scoreless by Jamaica. The Jamaicans lost every game at the 2019 tournament, their only other appearance.

“People always say, the best offense is defense,” midfielder Deneisha Blackwood said.

Colombia, meanwhile, had its own upset of a European power in the opening round with a 2-1 win over two-time World Cup champion Germany. It was the team’s second win after defeating South Korea in the opener.

The Colombians fell to upstart Morocco in the final match, but still finished atop their group to reach the knockout round for a second time.

Caicedo played the entirety of Colombia’s 1-0 loss against Morocco last week to allay concern about her health. She was seen dropping to the ground during a practice session ahead of the match against Germany.

When she was 15, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and believed she might never play again. But today she’s emerged as one of the game’s brightest young stars.

Colombia will be without Manuela Vanegas because of yellow cards in the group stage. Ana Maria Guzman, who like Caicedo is 18, will replace Vanegas.

Guzman said Caicedo is an inspiration.

“What Linda is doing for me and also every Colombian player, she’s our reference, she’s a symbol,” Guzman said. “She’s a player that has proven that dreams can be achieved, and you have to work for that.”