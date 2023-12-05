Malia Steinmetz of New Zealand fights for the ball against Catalina Usme of Colombia in the first match. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand 0

Colombia 1

The true potential of this Football Ferns team remains a mystery.

They have ended a year of ups and downs on a slightly sour note, with a 1-0 loss to Colombia in Bogota this morning. It was the kind of result that has haunted this team, as a defensive mix-up gifted the decisive goal to the South American team.

There is no shame in being beaten by the 22nd-ranked Colombia, especially at home, but the soft concession will hurt. A 30-metre speculator for Daniela Montoya ended up sneaking inside the far post, with none of the Ferns dealing with it.

Colombia were good value for the victory – and had the better opportunities – despite a reshaped lineup.

New Zealand offered more on attack than in Sunday’s 0-0 draw, with several decent half chances, though nothing clear-cut. It means their goal drought goes on, with just two in their last seven matches and only five across 16 games this year. That remains the major work-on for the team ahead of an Olympics campaign next year.

They missed the creative presence of midfielder Malia Steinmetz – who was subbed after 20 minutes – while Paige Satchell made a case for more game time with a strong second-half spell.

This wasn’t the Ferns’ top line-up – with several front liners missing – but the lack of cohesion was disappointing in the first half, though they found some rhythm in the second half.

Rebekah Stott was a late scratching due to illness, replaced by Kate Taylor while long-time captain Ali Riley was again absent due to a hip injury. Katie Bowen, who became the Fern’s 12th centurion, was captain. They faced a significantly different Colombian side, with six of their more experienced players rested from the start.

The Ferns lived on scraps of possession in the first half and couldn’t do much with it, as simple passes didn’t find their mark.

Still, they had some half chances. Midfielder Ava Collins should have done better, screwing a right foot effort wide. Jacqui Hand couldn’t link up with Betsy Hassett on a counterattack, while the veteran midfielder later made a solo run, before slipping as he shot.

The Ferns managed to keep the opposition at arm’s length in the first half. When the home side did get close, they fluffed their lines.

Mayra Ramírez got tangled up after breaking into the area, then later failed to take a shooting chance and Mackenzie Barry got across to clean up the danger.

The Ferns also lost fluency with the withdrawal of Steinmetz, who was replaced by Katie Kitching in the 20th minute, presumably because of injury.

Grace Jale was inches away soon after the break, just failing to connect with a Hand cross after a clever run from the Finland-based striker. That was a promising sign, as the passing and movement became crisper.

Satchell (Indiah Paige-Riley) added verve to the attack, allowing Hand to test the goalkeeper from the edge of the area and it was a surprise that she was replaced in the 65th minute.

Given their diligent work, the goal was a major disappointment, as Montoya’s effort was allowed to drift in. It was the product of a communication breakdown, as Bowen let the ball go past her and goal keeper Anna Leat was frozen on her line, expecting the veteran defender to deal with it.

The South Americans probably should have extended their lead moments later, but Catalina Usme shot wide from 10 metres.

Young striker Ruby Nathan made her Ferns’ debut with a late cameo for Jale. The Ferns threw numbers forward but didn’t come close to an equaliser.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.



