Blues' Taine Plumtree in action. Photo / Photosport

Taine Plumtree's globetrotting childhood could have landed his professional rugby career in any number of destinations. Following his father, All Blacks forwards coach John, from Wales to Wellington, Durban to Dublin, was anything but conventional.

Now a strapping 22-year-old who made a notable two-try impression in his debut Super Rugby start at blindside 11 days ago, Plumtree's progression is fast following the recurring theme of a talented prospect to slip through the Hurricanes' grasp into the Blues' clutches.

Plumtree was born in Swansea, of all places, after his father attained his first professional coaching position on the Welsh south coast. The family spent two years there, before relocating to Wellington where John coached the Wellington Lions.

Five years later the family were on the move again – this time to Plumtree's mother's homeland, South Africa. There John coached the Sharks, first as assistant before taking the lead for four seasons.

Taine, the middle child of three boys, completed the majority of his primary school years in Durban, only for his dad to receive a call up to assume charge of Ireland's forward pack in 2013.

"I still remember when dad and mum told us we were moving to Ireland in three weeks," Taine recalls.

The Blues' signing of Taine Plumtree could prove to be a supremely insightful one. Photo / Photosport

Eleven months on Taine had settled into Blackrock College in Dublin. Then came a call from Chris Boyd for John to return home and help him lead the Hurricanes – the duo combining to deliver the franchise their only Super Rugby title in 2016.

"I've done a lot of travelling involuntarily. It's hard at the start. When I was in South Africa, I had a really good group of friends so moving halfway across the world from them at that age wasn't easy, especially to a place that didn't get much more than 15 degrees.

"That was a culture shock for everyone in the family but we settled in, only to get moved again. It was made easier because we had family and were familiar with Wellington.

"I'm stoked dad did it. He always wanted to coach the Hurricanes. I've lived in a few different places but I definitely call New Zealand home.

"I wouldn't change it for anything. I've got so many close friends around the world. When I do my travelling when I'm a bit older I will always have people to visit."

The three Plumtree boys attended Wellington College. Youngest Troy, 15, is preparing to trial for the New Zealand under-15 basketball team that will tour Australia.

"He's going to be the biggest. My days of being the tallest brother are limited unfortunately."

Eldest Reece, 23, plays fullback for the Old Boys' University club. Taine joined the Wellington rugby academy in Year 13, but only last year rose to prominence with the Lions.

By that point, the Blues had swooped. They quickly identified the 1.95metre, now 113kg athlete and tabled a contract during the 2020 domestic season.

"I got the call from my agent saying the Blues wanted to sign me. I wanted to play for the Canes, but they didn't have any spots open for me for that 2021 season and the Blues did. I took a bit of time to consider it but I thought, and dad did too, it would be silly not to take the offer of coming up here.

"I packed my bags and shot up to Auckland. I'd never been here before – it was a big switch. It's a lot bigger than Wellington."

Living with Harry Plummer, playing off a 7.5 handicap and starting to break into the playing squad, it's hard to envision Plumtree leaving the Blues now.

"I don't regret it at all. I love the team; the environment, the boys, coaches and management."

Plumtree signed a three-year deal with the Blues – through to the end of 2023 – that looks all the more savvy for his impressive outing against the Highlanders.

Taine Plumtree scores his first Super Rugby try, against the Highlanders on March 11. Photo / Photosport

Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry inspired Plumtree's transition from lock to blindside after he played exclusively in the second-row through college.

Aside from his lineout work and compelling wide channel bursts, Plumtree's value was evident in switching between blindside and lock to cover Luke Romano's yellow card absence against the Highlanders.

"Coming into last year I had never played on the loose before so I knew I wasn't going to get straight into the team. It was huge being able to learn of Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson and Hoskins Sotutu. It was the best path for my development being able to watch how they do things and transition from that lock to six role.

"I'm able to play both roles but they're looking at me as more of a loosie now which I'm happy about. I really enjoy being out on the edge and playing with a bit of space."

Stuck behind injured All Blacks No 6 Ioane and Robinson, Plumtree will need to be patient; but as the Blues prepare for three games in eight days – the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday followed by two games against Moana Pasifika next week - he's certain to savour further game-time.

"I was happy with how I went and it's still early doors in the season so I'm looking to keep building. It's great to put my foot in the door to be considered for selection unlike last year where I wasn't really looked at."

Somewhat unwittingly, Plumtree is charting a similar path to his father, who, in his playing days for Taranaki and the Sharks, was a lock-cum-flanker.

Taine received two calls from his dad following his efforts against the Highlanders – one after the match followed by a facetime the next day. He's not the worst mentor to have in his corner behind the scenes.

"I've always looked up to him and respected his advice. He knows a thing or two about rugby. After games, even now I'm not living at home anymore I'll always get a call from him that night or the day after to go through things he thinks I did well or I can work on.

"He's pushed that over the last four or five years when I've started taking rugby more seriously. When I was growing up he was like any normal parent who would come and support their son. He never pushed us to play but it's always been a massive part of our family."