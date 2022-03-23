Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Coach's son to Blues rising star: Taine Plumtree's unconventional journey to Super Rugby

6 minutes to read
Blues' Taine Plumtree in action. Photo / Photosport

Blues' Taine Plumtree in action. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Taine Plumtree's globetrotting childhood could have landed his professional rugby career in any number of destinations. Following his father, All Blacks forwards coach John, from Wales to Wellington, Durban to Dublin, was anything but conventional.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.