The crowd went wild as Michael Block got a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Video / PGA Tour

As if Southern California club pro Michael Block hasn’t done enough to electrify the crowds at the PGA Championship this week. He now has a hole-in-one to add to his electrifying run at Oak Hill.

The 46-year-old did it on the par-three, 151-yard 15th when his high-arcing shot went directly into the hole. The force of the ball going in actually bent away the grass at the front lip of the hole.

Block celebrated by doffing his black cap and high-fiving with playing partner, Rory McIlroy. Smiling as he walked toward the green, Block stopped before the hole, looked down and initially fumbled getting the ball out before plucking it out on his second try and holding it up for the cheering crowd.

Michael Block celebrates after his hole-in-one on the 15th hole. Photo / AP

The ace brought Block back to even-par for the round and tournament. He had opened the final round bogeying Nos 1 and 7.

Just as important, Block moved into a tie for 14th place, with the top 15 players, plus ties, earning an automatic invite into next year’s PGA Championship.

After sinking his par putt on the 18th, he secured a tie for 15th to secure a spot at next year’s event.

Block was competing in his seventh major, and first in which he’s made the 36-hole cut after shooting even-par 70s on each of the first three days.