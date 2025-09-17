Advertisement
Clayton Lewis sentencing delayed in A-League spot-fixing case

nzme
4 mins to read

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

The alleged ringleader of an A-League spot-fixing scheme “exploited” former All White Clayton Lewis’ gambling addiction to reel him into the operation, a Sydney court has heard.

The Kiwi footballer on Wednesday appeared before the Local Court of New South Wales for

