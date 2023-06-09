Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman hits out at UFC judges after Kai Kara-France’s split decision loss

By
4 mins to read
Kai Kara-France (right) lost to Amir Albazi via a controversial split decision. Photo / Getty Images

Kai Kara-France (right) lost to Amir Albazi via a controversial split decision. Photo / Getty Images

City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman is calling for UFC judges to be held accountable for their actions following a controversial loss for Kiwi flyweight Kai Kara-France at the weekend.

Kara-France dropped from third

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport