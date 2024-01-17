Legendary Kiwi cricket commentator, Ian Smith takes a dig at TVNZ commentators while working on the first test match between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide. Video / Sky Sport

All Whites captain Chris Wood has scored a classic strikers goal to send his Nottingham Forest side into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Forest needed extra time before seeing off third-tier Blackpool 3-2, with Wood scoring the winner in the 110th minute after his team squandered a two-goal lead.

Andrew Omobamidele and Danilo had put Forest in control at Bloomfield Road, with the visiting players marking the goals by holding aloft the No. 8 jersey of teammate Cheikhou Kouyate as a tribute to the absent midfielder’s father, who recently died. A message on the jersey read: “Thinking of you, Cheikhou.”

Everton and Nottingham Forest put aside their off-field difficulties by winning FA Cup replays to advance to the fourth round.

They were playing two days after being charged by the Premier League with breaches of English soccer’s financial rules, which could potentially lead to points deductions for two clubs who are just above the relegation zone.

A deep run in the cup would offer a welcome distraction and Everton, whose last major trophy came when winning the famous competition in 1995, eked out a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to Andre Gomes’ curling free kick from 25 meters at Goodison Park.

That set up a meeting with another top-flight rival, Luton, in the last 32 on Jan. 27.