Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Wood hungry for another Olympics as New Zealand prepare for Oceania qualifying final

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Another blow for Labour in the polls, DoC devastation over the death of a sea lion and how long your household appliances should last. Video / NZ Herald

All Whites striker Chris Wood is already setting his sights on another Olympic appearance.

Despite being on the other side of the world, Wood has been taking a keen interest in the progress of Darren

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport