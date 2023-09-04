OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

WINNER: Liam Lawson

The Kiwi Formula One driver recorded the most impressive 11th placing in the history of New Zealand sport.

The 21-year-old Lawson’s job application for a permanent drive in one of world sport’s most glamorous competitions went up a gear or two when he nearly scored a championship point at Monza, in just his second F1 drive.

Amazing.

The word has been out about Lawson for a while. We may be witnessing the birth of a Kiwi sporting superstar, helped by the lucky break he has received following Daniel Ricciardo’s injury.

Liam Lawson finished 11th at Monza. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER/LOSER: The Warriors

What a year under new coach Andrew Webster, who is making all the right noises about setting up a dynasty.

They have arrived as a genuine NRL force, finishing in the top four and playing some great footy.

But I fear they will be chewed up by Penrith in Saturday’s playoff match in Sydney.

A soft run home against lower-ranked sides has masked the Warriors’ average form for a month or so.

Yes, they fielded a weakened lineup in the final-round game. But the heavy loss to the Dolphins still reinforced the impression that they have not reached the playoffs on an upswing.

Penrith are hardly the most exciting team to watch, but the champions are ruthless.

They pack a terrific punch in the middle of the park thanks to their Kiwi props James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, allowing Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary to run the game.

Addin Fonua-Blake has been sensational for the Warriors ever since he arrived, and would probably be my player of the year.

But the Warriors need another outstanding prop in the squad before they can become true title contenders.

The Penrith machine preys on weaknesses. In particular, the Warriors’ centre-wing defensive combinations will be under siege from Cleary and company.

Over to you Shaun Johnson, because the Warriors will need to score plenty.

LOSER: Midnight footy

If the second week of NRL playoffs involves a 10pm kickoff time in Auckland, count this Warriors season ticket holder out.

A game I have been looking forward to for years would become impossible to attend.

The NRL should never have locked itself into an Aussie-friendly TV schedule when there is a New Zealand team in the competition.

Commonsense will surely prevail, somehow.

Warriors fans at FMG Stadium in Hamilton in August for the Wests Tigers 'home' match. Photo / Photosport

LOSER: New Zealand Rugby

From the ‘tell us something we don’t know department’…

A review describing the NZR as ‘unfit for purpose’ was bang on the mark.

The report is about 20 years too late though.

The problems - including a debilitating tension between the dedicated professional level and the plodding provincial unions - should have been obvious.

The key problem for rugby in this country boils down to this: an overwhelming sense of entitlement.

Another description: arrogance.

Weakened by a ridiculous amount of central control, overly-compliant tax/ratepayers and fawning public, the game isn’t desperate enough.

Simple as that.

WINNER: Max Verstappen

The Formula One supremo notched a 10th straight win in Italy, to write himself into the record books. His utter dominance has turned F1 into a bit of a turnoff though.

WINNER: Erling Haaland

The Manchester City striker scored an early season hat-trick against Fulham and is also set to achieve a new super contract deal with the champions.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Photo / Getty

LOSERS: All of us…

…if the mega-rich Saudis manage to poach EPL stars like Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah with insane amounts of money.

The Saudis say their football league is a long-term project, and that they are here to stay.

The upstarts have no chance of developing the depth to challenge the world’s best leagues, but they can damage them along the way.

LOSERS: Athletics

New Zealand sent one of its strongest teams to the world champs and came away with zilch in terms of medals. What followed? Silence…which shows where athletics sits in the national consciousness.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.