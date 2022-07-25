Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Chris Rattue's winners and losers: NZ Rugby throwing good money after bad All Blacks coach

5 minutes to read
Black Caps round off unbeaten tour of Ireland, so close once again at a major for Lydia Ko and Liam Lawson scores second F2 win. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Chris Rattue
Chris Rattue

OPINION:

LOSERS: New Zealand Rugby

The national sport's hierarchy is looking sillier by the day.

A needle pointing to incompetence is now veering towards negligence as NZR desperately props up Ian Foster's hopeless All Blacks

