Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers: Kiwis’ ‘greatest day’ tinged with sadness

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during the 2023 Pacific Championship final. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during the 2023 Pacific Championship final. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

Winner/losers: The Kiwis/test rugby league

It was the greatest of days for the Kiwis in one way.

But in another way, not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport