OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the Rugby World Cup.

WINNER: Ireland’s chances of beating the All Blacks

The All Blacks’ job of winning their World Cup quarter-final against the world’s top team became significantly harder because of Ireland’s romp against Scotland.

For starters, Ireland got through the final pool game unscathed injury-wise. (Injuries were the one factor that could significantly change the order of favouritism in this tournament.)

Just as importantly, Ireland were able to get Johnny Sexton and key forwards off the field early in the second half, protecting their bodies and leaving more petrol in the tank for the quarter-final showdown.

WINNER: All Blacks v Ireland

It has become a fabulous rivalry. I’d forgotten how low Irish rugby had got a few decades ago until the match commentators for their final pool game provided some details.

WINNER/LOSER: Ian Foster and Sam Cane

This quarter-final is the moment of truth for All Blacks coach Foster and captain Sam Cane.

Ireland are so good that even an All Blacks’ quarter-final win will go some way to rescuing the pair’s legacy.

The All Blacks’ record over the past few years is so bad, their form so erratic, that losing to Ireland will see Foster and Cane derided as central to one of the most infamous All Blacks disaster zones.

Perhaps a new emphasis on mental health, and reduced expectations for the national side, will spare them the outcry that would have greeted previous All Blacks leaders in such circumstances.

Will the injury-prone Cane even last the game though?

Watching Ireland in full battle mode was a reminder that the All Blacks will need the type of rugged, close-quarters game and leadership that Cane - under pressure from Dalton Papalii - brings.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and coach Ian Foster. Photo / photosport.nz

WINNER: Bundee Aki

Ireland’s powerhouse midfield back, of Counties Manukau origins, must be a candidate for the world player of the year award.

LOSER: Predictions

Predicting winners in the heavyweight knockout games between New Zealand and Ireland, and France and South Africa, is almost impossible to my mind.

The teams are even enough, leaving variables such as red/yellow cards, scrum interpretations, injuries, refereeing mishaps etc as potential deciders.

WINNER: The Cranberries

The band no longer exists and their enigmatic, troubled lead singer Dolores O’Riordan passed away five years ago.

But they have made a fabulous comeback in France, thanks to the huge number of travelling Irish fans singing Zombie. It is a tournament highlight.

The power of the Irish support must be a factor in the pointy end of the tournament. That’s one battle we’ll definitely lose.

LOSER: An Irish weakness?

Johnny Sexton’s goalkicking wasn’t top-notch against Scotland.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton. Photo / AP

WINNER: Andy Farrell... and the league influence

Irish boss Andy Farrell is, in a way, the best coach I have seen in over 50 years of watching test rugby, judging by the way his Green Machine plays.

The actual best coach is Sir Steve Hansen, because of the quality of New Zealand’s completely dominant rugby at the height of his powers.

There are other candidates in this very subjective debate across vastly different eras - Rod Macqueen, Rassie Erasmus, Carwyn James et al.

But Farrell’s side are tops in terms of orchestration, which is where winning rugby is headed.

As a British rugby league great for the national side and Wigan, Farrell understands better than most how far rugby match planning can go and how to do it.

Rugby league is an overly-formulaic game, to its detriment at times. But it is a method that is well-worked and works.

It’s why New Zealand rugby needs to tap into the league influence a lot more than it has.

LOSER: Condescending attitudes towards Pasifika countries

Some of the commentary and interviews around Samoa’s heartbreaking loss to England were patronising.

Samoa were gutted at falling short of a first win over England, and had already bombed out of the tournament. They need to be taken seriously, not patted on the head.

Manu Tuilagi of England breaks with the ball whilst under pressure from Jonathan Taumateine of Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

WINNERS: From far and wide...

This is supposed to be a rugby column, but...

New Zealand’s batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra deserve accolades for a beyond-belief partnership that wiped out England in their opening World Cup game.

Rugby heads (yes back to rugby) like to point out the overseas influence that has helped a team like Ireland rise to the top of the rankings.

But Conway is hardly the first import to boost New Zealand’s rise in world cricket.

If he can carry on long enough, the South African will become a Kiwi cricket great.

Another star of the past week... American gymnastic phenomenon Simone Biles

The 26-year-old put on another stunning display at the World Championships. She has done so after overcoming mental blocks that forced her out of the sport for a long time.