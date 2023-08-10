Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read

Chris Rattue analyses the best sport to watch this weekend.

(5) Warriors v Tigers, Saturday, 7.30pm - Sky

Getting blasé about the Warriors’ winning NRL ways? They will almost certainly continue against the hapless Tigers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport