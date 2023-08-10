Chris Rattue analyses the best sport to watch this weekend.

(5) Warriors v Tigers, Saturday, 7.30pm - Sky

Getting blasé about the Warriors’ winning NRL ways? They will almost certainly continue against the hapless Tigers in Hamilton, but Andrew Webster’s troops are without inspirational Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad which changes the dynamics of their team.

The combative fullback, concussed against the Titans, has been a magnificent driving force in their fabulous 2023 season.

In his place is a different type of player - the livewire Taine Tuaupiki, who cemented his first-grade contract with an excellent pre-season game against Wests.

The serendipity doesn’t stop there. Tuaupaki is from the tiny Waikato west coast town of Taharoa, and played for the Ngāruawāhia club.

Shaun Johnson on his way to the tryline for the Warriors. Photo / Getty

(4) IndyCar Gallagher GP, Sunday, 6am - Sky

Scotts Dixon and McLaughlin are in the top four on the points table, with everything to drive for in Indianapolis this weekend.

Dixon won here three years ago but has struggled since. He’s getting to a point in the season where his run of 18 consecutive seasons with a victory is under threat.

Something says McLaughlin will fare better than Dixon this weekend, as the Kiwis try to chase down Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.

(3) European rugby, Sunday - Sky

Coaches are still in tricky dicky mode in the World Cup build-up, so don’t take the weekend’s offering on face value.

But England v Wales (4.30am) and France v Scotland (7.05am) still make tempting Sunday morning viewing.

The build-up for the first game at Twickenham has included Welsh coach Warren Gatland waxing lyrical about England’s zippy first five-eighth Marcus Smith in his Telegraph column. Huh?

Scotland’s comeback to beat France last weekend lays the foundation for a stirring rematch at the World Cup venue in St-Etienne.

Wales coach Warren Gatland. Photo / Photosport

(2) Fifa Women’s World Cup quarter-finals - Sky (two also live on Prime)

It has been both a stirring tournament - think Japan in particular - and a troubling one. The nasty knockout match between Colombia and Jamaica was a particular shocker.

Remember too that in the men’s World Cups, the football often degenerates as the stakes get higher.

Australia v France (Saturday 7pm, also Prime) is the standout quarterfinal match. Japan should beat Sweden (Friday 7.30pm).

Powerhouse England will probably beat Colombia (Saturday 10.30pm, also Prime) meaning Colombia’s tiny teenage trickster Linda Caicedo will depart the main stage, which would be a great pity.

An English victory sets up a huge semifinal clash against Australia or France.

The Spain v Netherlands quarter-final is on Friday afternoon (1pm), which means hardly anyone in this part of the world will bother watching it.

Japan's players celebrate after Hinata Miyazawa scored their third goal against Norway. Photo / AP

(1) English Premier League, from Saturday, 7am - Sky

Oh what joy. Sport’s most fabulous competition is about to kick off again.

The glamour football league opens with English and European champions Manchester City visiting freshly promoted Burnley, managed by City legend Vincent Kompany.

Kompany likes to attack but Burnley will have to rein in their ambitions against the champs.

The standout game in the first round weekend sees Chelsea hosting Liverpool early Monday (3.30am).

Another great EPL season is in store with the obvious major storylines including whether Manchester City wonder striker Erling Haaland can match his first-season goal-scoring spree.

Nottingham Forest players celebrate after Chris Wood scored his side's equaliser. Photo / AP

The 2023/24 title chase might turn into a tale of one city.

Manchester United, who play Wolves on Tuesday morning (7am), are rated fourth on the betting lists. I’ve got a feeling they will prove to be even better than that.

One to watch: Nottingham Forest - because they’ve got Kiwi striker Chris Wood. Wood will find it tough to command a place though. And the club will probably end up in the relegation battle, which can be as much fun to watch as the title race.