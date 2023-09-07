Chris Rattue runs through the big sporting events over the next few days.

5) NFL

From Friday 12.15pm, on Sky and TVNZ

The new era is here and no, we’re not talking NRL great Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets (although that is very interesting).

Free-to-air TVNZ and subscriber Sky go head-to-head on Monday mornings, with three games each.

It’s been 16 years since the NFL was available to all in this country. And free-to-air viewers won’t be left at the altar either, with every playoff match and the Super Bowl carried by TVNZ.

The season opens with Patrick Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions (Friday 12.15pm).

And for those interested in how Packers legend Rodgers - who turns 40 soon - fares at his new club, the crazy New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football (Tuesday 12.15pm, NZT).

If the Jets’ dodgy offensive line can find a way to give Rodgers sufficient protection, they could be a surprise packet this season.

4.) Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland

Sunday, on Sky Arena (PPV: $39.95)

Nuance take a right good kicking in the world of UFC.

The fights are a whirl of aggro, and what goes on around the cage is often a torrent of verbal abuse.

Where’s the humour, people?

The build-up to Adesanya’s defence of his middleweight title included Strickland giving a lippy supporter of the Kiwi fighter an “uppercut to his stomach” in a Sydney street.

Charming, and all part of the build-up apparently.

Coverage of the actual undercard begins at 2pm on Sunday.

3.) US Open tennis finals

Sunday and Monday 8am, on TVNZ

The famous New York tournament continues on free-to-air TVNZ, culminating in the women’s final on Sunday morning, and the men’s on Monday.

Which raises the question: in this new age of heightened awareness around sporting equality, should the women’s final be given the glamour spot as the last match played at major tournaments?

Just asking.

2.) NRL playoffs

Warriors v Panthers, Saturday 6.05pm, on Sky

The playoffs have arrived, thankfully, after another exhaustingly long regular NRL season.

And this time, Warriors fans have skin in the game.

Tohu Harris and co will have their work cut out dealing with Nathan Cleary and the Penrith machine, who are seeking a third straight title.

Yes, these Warriors are unrecognisable from the usually frail lot of the past three decades.

But this pundit’s prediction is a big Penrith victory.

The glamour playoff match-up involves Brisbane trying to end a long run of defeats against Melbourne (Friday 9.05pm).

In sudden-death games, the Sharks play the Roosters (Saturday 9.50pm) and the Knights face the Raiders (Sunday 6.05pm).

There’s no holding back when it comes to the NRL - and that’s just the commentators.

Stand by for a decent helping of drama, delivered on a sea of superlatives. Wonderful stuff.

1.) All Blacks v France

Saturday 7.15am, on Sky/Sky Open (free-to-air)

After getting absolutely smashed by South Africa at Twickenham, All Blacks coach Ian Foster actually said this about the World Cup.

“No one’s going to rate us now, which is quite nice.”

And no one batted an eyelid.

Nice to think that the smoke-and-mirrors business has come to an end yet even this opening World Cup encounter isn’t vital, according to some.

Never fear. There will be drama at Stade de France. You can count on that.

And it will be a chance to see if France’s wonder-halfback Antoine Dupont hits the ground running, or whether he can be contained.

Dupont’s influence will play a big part in determining the outcome of this tournament.

As for the rest of the World Cup, check your handy wall chart.