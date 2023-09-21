Chris Rattue runs through the biggest sporting events over the next few days.

6) The Saint of Second Chances - Netflix

The best couple of hours I’ve spent watching sport all year. To say it is a baseball documentary wouldn’t do it justice. Please, check it out.

Plot spoiler: It will make you smile, a lot, and it will also bring a tear to your eye. Guaranteed.

5) Football Ferns v Chile, Sunday 11am - TBA (maybe)

Well, there’s a surprise (not). The World Cup follow-up involves the Football Ferns undertaking a top-secret mission in Chile.

The game will be broadcast on Fifa+ as part of a new agreement with New Zealand Football.

The second game, on Wednesday at 3am, will apparently be played behind closed doors. The more things change, the more things stay the same.

For a higher profile watch, Kiwi striker Chris Wood’s Nottingham Forest goes up against Manchester City - the best club side in the world - in the EPL early on Sunday morning. Wood is battling for a spot but he was used off the bench by Forest manager Steve Cooper against Burnley this week.

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

4) Japanese F1 Grand Prix, Sunday 5.45pm - SKY

Has the Netflix series Drive to Survive helped scupper Kiwi Liam Lawson’s F1 chances?

Lawson is making a superb fist of his surprise F1 chance standing in for injured AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo.

But Aussie Ricciardo, the driver who got the Drive to Survive phenomenon off to such a great start, appears to have the inside running at the team for next year despite his struggle to impress.

This is a guess, but Ricciardo’s big profile may be saving his F1 career because he doesn’t fit the AlphaTauri profile of a driver on the rise.

And the power of the Japanese market will probably help Yuki Tsunoda pip Lawson for the other spot next year, a more logical decision than Ricciardo’s retention anyway.

Confirmation that Tsunoda has been re-signed is expected to be made at this Grand Prix.

All in all, it makes for a bittersweet Kiwi motorsport occasion at Suzuka, including Lawson’s farewell drive if Ricciardo returns in Qatar.

The great news - Suzuka is a track the Kiwi knows well and likes from racing the Super Formula series there.

3) The Saint of Second Chances - Netflix

So good that it deserves another mention.

2) South Africa v Ireland, RWC, Sunday 8am - SKY

To housekeeping matters first: daylight saving begins on Sunday.

The Rugby World Cup finally gets really serious - this is a true heavyweight clash between the world number one team and the reigning champs. It will also be a reminder of what stands in the All Blacks’ way.

Big men go to war, that’s the theme of this game at Stade de France. Scrums, lineouts, mauls, breakdown battles…yahoo.

For lighter entertainment, the Wobbly Wallabies face elimination against Wales (Monday - 8am).

They will be without their power lock and captain Will Skelton, and x-factor front rower Taniela Tupou.

Stand by for a Welsh victory, followed by Wallaby coach Eddie Jones taking the blame (again). He’s partly right in that regard, although Aussie rugby was falling apart a long time before he returned.

Samoa will be out to upset Argentina in the wee hours of Saturday (3.45am), and the Tonga-Scotland game (Monday 4.45am) could be a cracker.

The Rugby World Cup is an erratic beast with a lot of down time, but this weekend holds plenty in store.

South Africa's Grant Williams scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Romania. Photo / AP

1) Warriors v Broncos, Saturday 9.50pm - SKY

Magnificent Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be among the stars of this NRL showdown, as the Warriors attempt to make a third Grand Final appearance.

Can they overturn the vibrant Broncos backed by a big home crowd?

I doubt it. The home side has got so much firepower in the backs, including former Warrior Reece Walsh who has ignited their attack this season.

Home advantage meant so much to the Warriors last week. Now the boot is on the other foot, and the Warriors will be up against a master organiser and kicker in Adam Reynolds.

But this Warriors team doesn’t have a bad game in them, and a core of superbly creative players in Shaun Johnson, Tohu Harris and Dylan Walker.

And they should have decent support in the stands. The growing Warriors army is in full swing buoyed by the team’s ‘We Are The Power’ chant and all that ‘Up The Wahs’ bizzo.

The other grand finalist will be found when the immaculate Panthers and inconsistent Storm clash on Friday night (9.50pm).

Fun fact: Suncorp is no Broncos fortress - the Broncos have lost five regular season games there this year.

Not so fun fact: The Warriors have a poor record at the stadium.

Random prediction: A big game is in store from Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake, who was a touch below par against the Knights last week. His big-man match-up against Payne Haas brings together the two best props in the NRL. Expect fireworks.