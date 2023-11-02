Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

3) New Zealand v Pakistan, Saturday 6pm - SKY

Oh dear. It all started so well but the wheels have come off New Zealand’s ODI World Cup cricket campaign, which now appears to be hanging by a thread called Net Run Rate.

The good news: it is a strong thread that should still get them into the semifinals.

But fresh from being humiliated at the hands of South Africa, the Black Caps need to restore winning ways against Pakistan, who are hard on their heels.

Tournament darlings Afghanistan are also lurking as challengers for a semifinal spot, although they have a very tough finish against Australia and a rampant South Africa.

2) Black Ferns v England, Saturday 7pm - SKY/SKY Open

The Black Ferns defend their World Cup rugby honour against England at Mt Smart Stadium.

England are poised to claim the WXV 1 title - the world champion Ferns need to win the game and the bonus point battle.

More than anything, the Ferns will be desperate to avoid another loss on home soil, having fallen to France last month.

And it’s a chance for the rest of us to watch rugby the way it used to be, without the constant off-field excuse-making and on-field stop-start drama.

With that, it’s a wrap for our oval ball codes this season...and you can celebrate by flicking straight to the World Cup cricket.

1) Kiwis v Kangaroos, Saturday 5pm - SKY

The Kiwis and Kangaroos meet in Hamilton, in the final of the Pacific Championship, free from the claustrophobic atmosphere of rugby’s World Cup.

For those who missed it last week, a weakened Kangaroos lineup crushed the Kiwis in Melbourne.

On paper, this should still be a close battle although the livewire Cameron Munster and Harry Grant give the Kangaroos a slight edge.

The Kiwis have one of their finest-ever middle forward combos in James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Joseph Tapine. Australia’s charge will be led by the awesome Payne Haas.

There are great matchups everywhere - but a key area where the Kiwis struggle is at dummy half.

Australia have a great one-two punch at their disposal, with Ben Hunt and Grant offering high-quality and contrasting influences.

Injuries to others mean New Zealand relies on the old shoulders of Kieran Foran, who is not even a specialist No. 9.

The length of Foran’s outstanding but troubled and injury-hit career is a tribute to his toughness and resilience.

He has morphed from NRL star to much-admired veteran so well that the tough times have become integral to the legend rather than sore points.

For all of his stoic influence though, the Kiwis won’t get far until they find true depth and quality in this pivotal position. It might be that we are watching the 33-year-old in a Kiwis jersey for the last time in a test career spanning 14 years.

The Hamilton final will be a thriller if the Kiwis get their act together but New Zealand’s record against Australia is awful.

