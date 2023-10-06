Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

(6) Qatar Formula One, Monday 6am - SKY

Boom Kiwi Liam Lawson gets a fifth F1 start with AlphaTauri, before Daniel Ricciardo returns from injury. Then it’s back to the reserve bench for Lawson next year.

What a ride it has been for Lawson, who is on a few radars for a permanent F1 gig although it is still hard to judge his chances of breaking into this world of serious money, glamour, and high performance.

Max Verstappen, on a 10-race win streak, will almost certainly clinch his third consecutive F1 title in Qatar, which includes a sprint race on Sunday morning.

Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson . Photo / Don Kennedy

(5) Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, from Thursday midnight - SKY

British PGA champ Ryan Fox defends his title in this topsy-turvy event involving three famous Scottish golf courses and a sideline attraction of two-man teams that include non-professionals.

Fox’s playing partner is Ric Kayne, the American who owns the very flash Tara Iti course at Mangawhai. Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier is playing with NFL legend John Elway. What a buzz.

After the angry exchanges at the Ryder Cup, golf will go back to normal, although this tournament is anything but normal

(4) Bathurst 1000, Sunday 12.30pm - SKY

NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen resumes the hunt to overhaul Supercars leader Brodie Kostecki. Meanwhile the new Gen3 cars will face their biggest test of the season, trying to please all those diehard fans of The Great Race. Pity IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin and co. can’t make guest appearances – that might help Bathurst reclaim some former glory.

(3) EPL: Arsenal v Manchester City, Monday 4.30am – SKY

A Rodri-less Manchester City suddenly look slightly vulnerable, and a visit to injury-hit but resilient Arsenal makes a fascinating follow-up to the champions’ loss at Wolves.

For sports rubberneckers, Manchester United might unravel even further when they host Brentford (Sunday 3am). These games can’t match the controversy around the Tottenham-Liverpool clash last week, but the wonderful EPL hardly ever fails to deliver in the drama department.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Photo / Getty

(2) Cricket World Cup: India v Australia, Sunday 9.30pm - SKY

It’s like starting a heavyweight boxing contest with Round 15, as the tournament opens with this wonderful prospect in Chennai.

The antagonism between these two teams has rivalled The Ashes as cricket’s premier rivalry.

Australia, who are seeking a sixth title, were beaten by India and South Africa recently. India have a lot to live up to – the past three tournaments have been won by the hosts (including India).

Moving on…New Zealand play the Netherlands on Monday night (9.30pm) in a potential banana skin moment.

No one would dare predict a Netherlands victory… BUT they did knock the West Indies out in qualifying for this tournament, and they did have the New Zealand batting in serious trouble at Hamilton last year before a Tom Latham rescue act saved the day.

The tournament will be a farewell of sorts – veteran stars like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, etc. are unlikely to pass this way again. New Zealand, who have made the last two finals, have one of the oldest squads. Can Williamson and co. enhance a great Kiwi era by going one win further?

(1) (1) RWC - Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 8am - SKY

The Rugby World Cup awakes from a slumber to present this backyard brawl for a place in the quarterfinals.

Scotland need a decent win with bonus point advantage to knock Ireland and can also put world champs South Africa in danger. This, in other words, is what World Cups should be all about.

Fun fact (for Ireland and South Africa): Andy Farrell’s Ireland are on a fantastic winning run and rarely slip up against Scotland, having won their last eight games and 12 of the last 13. Scotland’s most recent victory over the Green Machine was in 2017.

Meanwhile, Japan and Argentina go head-to-head for a quarter-final spot, a fascinating prospect of contrasting styles at midnight Sunday.

The All Blacks play Uruguay on Friday morning (8am). It could be a cricket score.