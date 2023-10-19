Chris Rattue’s watchlist: Ranking the best sport to watch this weekend

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days, including the two Rugby World Cup semifinals.

(6) Three league internationals, Saturday from 1.30pm - Sky

If the All Blacks and Argentina didn’t satisfy your lust for oval ball action, rugby league is here to... actually, I’m not too sure what league is here to do.

Eden Park will host three international games, a problem in itself because the venue is far too big for this purpose.

Despite the odd spike in interest, international rugby league staggers along - last year’s World Cup was embarrassingly flat.

We could spend forever and a day trying to explain why the test scene lacks fizz, but it is what it is.

For my money, the only way to inject more drama and enthusiasm into the game here is for the NRL to set up a second team in New Zealand. Nothing else will work.

Right, got that off the chest.

The Kiwis play Toa Samoa at 6pm, the Kiwi Ferns play Tonga at 3.45pm, and the Kiwis A play Tonga A (really) at 1.30pm.

They will be mildly interesting, and that’s about it.

Good luck people.

(5) Constellation Cup, Silver Ferns v Australia, Monday 4pm - Sky/Sky Open

The latest instalment of the long-running netball saga: ‘Will the Silver Ferns ever rediscover former glories?’

(4) Black Ferns v France, Saturday 7pm - Sky/Sky Open

These teams played out a thriller in last year’s World Cup semifinal, with France falling short when Caroline Drouin muffed a game-winning penalty attempt.

The hard-hitting French return for the mysteriously-titled new WXV1 rugby competition, a so-called mini-World Cup.

A great chance to get reacquainted with the mighty Black Ferns against opposition more worthy than the Aussie cannon fodder.

New Zealand's Black Ferns celebrate beating France at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

(3) New Zealand v India, World Cup - Sunday 9.30pm - Sky

Golf was welcomed into the Olympics because of one man, Tiger Woods. Cricket has now rejoined the five-ringed circus, from 2028, because of one country - India.

India’s growing international influence and incredible passion for cricket, allied to the advent of T20, has revolutionised the game itself and rewritten its aspirations.

Where it will all lead, who knows?

But there is a special magic to Indian cricket, and there’s nothing better than playing them at home in a world tournament.

Can’t wait for this game.

(2) South Africa v England, Sunday 8am - Sky

A rematch of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final but in very different circumstances, although the result will be the same.

England were all cock-a-hoop going into that final and paid a heavy price.

Four years on, they are an unknown quantity to a degree and deemed lucky to have made this semifinal in Paris.

South Africa, in contrast, may have an even stronger side than the one that clinched the 2019 title. They are full of power, pace and cunning.

Calling it early: If England upset South Africa, the All Blacks will win the World Cup. If the Springboks win, they will become the second team to claim back-to-back world titles.

Rieko Ioane thanks fans after winning the quarter-final against Ireland in Paris. Photo / Photosport

(1) All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday 8am - Sky/Sky Open

The majesty of the quarter-finals could be followed by semifinal letdowns with the All Blacks and Springboks appearing too good for their opponents.

Or are we underestimating Argentina, who have recent victories over New Zealand?

Argentina are listed at a whopping 15/2 to beat the All Blacks, and 33/1 to win the tournament. This reflects the fact that their two victories over the men in black are outliers, the All Blacks having pulverised them on many other occasions.

If this semifinal scoreline ends up reflecting those odds, then all we are left with is the injury count and fatigue factor.

The All Blacks will be desperate to emerge with key players like Aaron Smith in good health. They’ll also be keen to get top players off the field early if there is a blowout.

The public’s mind, I would suggest, is already wandering towards the final. A traditional All Blacks strength is not falling into a similar trap. They will win this by 20 points.

The Taranaki-Hawkes Bay NPC final (Sky/Sky Open) offers a rugby warm-down at 2.05pm.