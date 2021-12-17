Voyager 2021 media awards
SportUpdated

Chris Rattue: The good, bad and ugly sports awards for 2021

11 minutes to read
The 2021 sporting year provided many highs and lows. Photos / AP/Getty/Photosport/NZME

Chris Rattue
Chris Rattue

Reporter

It's award time - the sports hits and misses of 2021.

Sportsperson of the Year - Ajaz Patel

Claiming 10 wickets in a test innings is akin to flying to the moon…then zipping off to

