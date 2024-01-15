All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson during a media interview at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 9, 2024. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue looks at the winners and losers from the sporting week.

LOSER: Rugby-speak

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson stumbled out of the blocks with frustratingly vague comments about changing the rule restricting the selection of overseas-based players.

Some observers feel Robertson was talking straight when he reckoned: “I explained [to the New Zealand Rugby board] about keeping an open mind to where we are in that space.”

For my money, that doesn’t cut the mustard.

Tell us what you really want, Razor. Tell us the changes that will achieve it. Give us something to get our teeth into, instead of all this waffle. Then let other people, including those inside the game, say what they think.

Are we any the wiser after Robertson’s comments? Has the issue moved on?

At best, a long-standing issue has crawled sideways.

More of rugby’s fog-of-war nonsense, unfortunately.

WINNER: Gary Woodland

The American golfer gave an incredible interview about his brain tumour diagnosis and surgery last year.

“I was very fear-driven every day, mostly around death,” the 39-year-old US Open winner said, also revealing the torment he would feel while lying in bed during tournaments.

After his comeback round in Hawaii last week, Woodland said it was the “happiest” he had ever been shooting over par.

WINNER: Finn Allen

The Black Cap reminded everyone of his batting power and prowess against Pakistan in the T20 victory in Hamilton.

LOSER: ‘Proper’ cricket

This series against Pakistan is flying under the public radar compared to the way cricket should be dominating the summer.

Going on past reactions, the latest edition of the Rugby v Cricket Black Clash match on Saturday is more keenly anticipated by many sports fans.

WINNER: Novak Djokovic

The combination of his tennis game and mental strength is peerless. I sense the crowd - as in the general sports fan - is starting to warm to a champion with a strange image problem. His bid for yet another Australian Open title may prove a popularity turning point, ironic given the bitter anti-vax controversy and his deportation two years ago.

WINNER/LOSER: Mark Hunt

The Samoan-Kiwi UFC legend can still make a headline, claiming that he was once offered a few million dollars to throw a fight in Australia.

Hunt, approaching the age of 50, is even talking of adding to his wide-ranging CV with a bare-knuckle fight.

You have to love the guy, and if you don’t, seek out the documentary The Fight of His Life and see if it changes your mind.

But a return to the ring would not be good news for his battered brain cells.

WINNER: J.P.R. Williams

The Welsh legend - who passed away at the age of 74 last week - represented a watershed in rugby, as a fullback who broke the mould.

As a leading light in the fantastic 1971 British Lions team that toured here, his long hair, trademark sideburns and fabulous running game made such a contrast to the stereotypical Kiwi fullback.

Heck, he didn’t even kick the goals, a job that was automatically given to New Zealand No 15s in those days. Then we found out he was a surgeon.

Rugby would never be the same, thankfully.

More than anyone, Williams encouraged rugby towards a better future, even if it took New Zealand a while to fully grasp the opportunities.

In some ways, he was the iconic signpost towards total rugby.

RIP J.P.R.

WINNER: Kevin De Bruyne

After a long injury absence, a stunning return by the Belgian maestro was central to Manchester City’s EPL victory over Newcastle United.

In a mere 20-minute burst at the end of the away game, he levelled the scores and then set up the winner. The midfielder put his performance down to sheer “willpower”.

If De Bruyne can stay on the field, Manchester City will be confident of a record fourth consecutive title. Without him though, I’d make Liverpool the favourites to lift the trophy this season.

WINNER (still): Bill Belichick

NFL coach Belichick is a stickler for detail who was known as a control freak.

In tandem with the quarterback superstar Tom Brady, Belichick claimed a record six Super Bowl victories as head coach, but things have gone haywire since Brady’s departure.

Belichick just got fired, his grip on the franchise being released.

The record book secures his legacy though. In terms of reputation, Belichick is bulletproof.

And pundits all agree: there are more records to be made because the 71-year-old will be back, with the Atlanta Falcons rated his most likely destination.

