Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

With Luke Jacobson out this week, second five-eighths Rameka Poihipi has been named captain for the Chiefs’ clash against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie returns to the squad at No 10 after missing last week due to load management (though coach Clayton McMillan noted McKenzie was nursing a minor injury as well).

Ollie Norris and Etene Nanai-Seturo will each make their 50th appearance, with the latter starting at fullback after some impressive performances on the wing to start the season. Shaun Stevenson is out this week. Peniasi Malimali starts on the left wing.

Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker join Samipeni Finau in the loose trio, with Jimmy Tupou Toupou and Tupou Vaa’i partnering in the second row.

Three-test All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will make his first start of the season at halfback, with Cortez Ratima on the bench.

1. Ollie Norris (50th appearance)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Simon Parker

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Peniasi Malimali

12. Rameka Poihipi (c)

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo (50th appearance)

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio (debut)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs

Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, with Sekope Kepu and Niko Jones among those joining the starting line-up.

Fifteen-test Tongan international Otumaka Mausia is set to make his debut from the bench, while William Havili moves into the No 10 jersey in place of Christian Leali’ifano.

Viliami Fine is back on the left wing and Fine Inisi moves into centre. Kyren Taumoefolau earns a start at fullback.

1. Donald Brighouse

2. Sama Malolo

3. Sekope Kepu (c)

4. Ola Tauelangi

5. Tom Savage

6. Irie Papuni

7. Niko Jones

8. Semisi Paea

9. Melani Matavao

10. William Havili

11. Viliani Fine

12. Julian Savea

13. Fine Inisi

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Kyren Taumoefolau

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Abraham Pole

18. Suetena Asomua

19. Michael Curry

20. Miracle Fai’ilagi

21. Aisea Halo

22. Otumaka Mausia (debut)

23. D’Angelo Leuila