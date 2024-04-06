Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.
Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika
With Luke Jacobson out this week, second five-eighths Rameka Poihipi has been named captain for the Chiefs’ clash against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie returns to the squad at No 10 after missing last week due to load management (though coach Clayton McMillan noted McKenzie was nursing a minor injury as well).
Ollie Norris and Etene Nanai-Seturo will each make their 50th appearance, with the latter starting at fullback after some impressive performances on the wing to start the season. Shaun Stevenson is out this week. Peniasi Malimali starts on the left wing.
Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker join Samipeni Finau in the loose trio, with Jimmy Tupou Toupou and Tupou Vaa’i partnering in the second row.
Three-test All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will make his first start of the season at halfback, with Cortez Ratima on the bench.
1. Ollie Norris (50th appearance)
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Simon Parker
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Peniasi Malimali
12. Rameka Poihipi (c)
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Etene Nanai-Seturo (50th appearance)
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Sione Ahio (debut)
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Anton Lienert-Brown
Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, with Sekope Kepu and Niko Jones among those joining the starting line-up.
Fifteen-test Tongan international Otumaka Mausia is set to make his debut from the bench, while William Havili moves into the No 10 jersey in place of Christian Leali’ifano.
Viliami Fine is back on the left wing and Fine Inisi moves into centre. Kyren Taumoefolau earns a start at fullback.
1. Donald Brighouse
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sekope Kepu (c)
4. Ola Tauelangi
5. Tom Savage
6. Irie Papuni
7. Niko Jones
8. Semisi Paea
9. Melani Matavao
10. William Havili
11. Viliani Fine
12. Julian Savea
13. Fine Inisi
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Kyren Taumoefolau
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Abraham Pole
18. Suetena Asomua
19. Michael Curry
20. Miracle Fai’ilagi
21. Aisea Halo
22. Otumaka Mausia (debut)
23. D’Angelo Leuila