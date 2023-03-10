The Chiefs beat the Highlanders 28-7 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Video / Sky Sport

Chiefs 28

Highlanders 7

Three from three for the Chiefs.

A comfortable victory by the finish maintained the Chiefs’ impressive unbeaten start to the year. Yet the Highlanders posed enough challenges, if not for long enough, to suggest Clayton McMillan’s men have chinks that can be exploited.

Two tries from irrepressible fullback Shaun Stevenson propelled the Chiefs to their first home win of the season in front of 12,113 locals in Hamilton on Friday night.

Compared to their opening round win against the Crusaders in Christchurch this wasn’t a statement performance from the Chiefs but after banking another bonus point victory over a New Zealand rival, they will have few complaints at this early stage of their title-contending campaign.

The Chiefs led 8-0 after a dogfight in the first half before three second spell tries – two from Stevenson who continues to underline his case for a maiden All Blacks call-up – pushed the locals well clear.

The Highlanders, reeling from conceding 112 points in their first two heavy defeats against the Blues and Crusaders, competed bravely in the second half after recalling All Blacks Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot. In the end, though, they could not contain the Chiefs strike threats.

A yellow card to Frizell at the 50-minute mark proved costly for the Highlanders as the Chiefs swiftly pounced to break the game open with two tries. From 11-0 to 21-0 within the blink of an eye, the Highlanders went from scrapping to stay in the fight to on the ropes after strikes from Stevenson and Samipeni Finau.

Just as familiar frustrations returned for the Highlanders a yellow card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane opened the door to an unlikely comeback. Mosese Dawai barged his way over and for extended periods of the second half, the southerners bashed away at the Chiefs line with desperate defence required to hold up Mitchell Hunt on one occasion.

Once the Cane returned, though, the Chiefs regained their rhythm to create Stevenson’s second and finish off the visitors.

Damian McKenzie picked up where he left off by pulling the strings from first receiver for the Chiefs. Whether it was laying on the opening try for Etene Nanai-Seturo with a slick switch play, sparking breakouts from the backfield or showcasing his variety of kicking options, McKenzie was in everything. McKenzie’s outing wasn’t blemish-free, with a dropped ball on halftime, four misses off the tee and two kicks that failed to find the line from penalties. There is no doubting McKenzie’s major influence already this season, though.

Damian McKenzie and the Chiefs did not slip up against Aaron Smith and the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Stevenson wasn’t far behind, either, with his elusive threat continuing to prove impossible to contain from fullback. Stevenson’s second half try, his fourth of the season after a hat-trick last week, featured a brilliantly angled line to hit a deft short ball from Rameka Poihipi.

Luke Jacobson, from No 8, made his presence felt off the back of the scrum and in defence while Cane gained one breakdown penalty and was highly involved elsewhere.

Despite those standout individual contributions, the Chiefs struggled to capitalise on their collective dominance. They beat 27 defenders in the first half alone – yet only had one try to show for it.

The Highlanders hung tough to scramble on defence and contest the breakdown at telling times but their attack was clunky, the lineout wobbled and the tactic of hoisting repeat uncontested kicks brought few rewards.

Both sides suffered notable casualties in a combative contest, too, with the Chiefs losing All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i to a knee injury while Highlanders second rower Pari Pari Parkinson did not return from a head knock that left him decidedly dazed.

All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho grew in prominence with ball in hand and prop Aidan Ross had some notable contributions as the Chiefs gained a roll on in the second spell.

With the Rebels to come in Hamilton next week, the Chiefs unbeaten surge shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

As for the Highlanders, after a brutal start to the season first year head coach Clarke Dermody will gladly welcome the Western Force to Dunedin next week.

Chiefs 28 (Shaun Stevenson 2, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Samipeni Finau tries; Damian McKenzie con, 2 pens)

Highlanders 7 (Mosese Dawai try, Freddie Burns con)

HT: 8-0