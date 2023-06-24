The weekend sports preview with Bonnie Jansen and D'Arcy Waldegrave. Video / NZ Herald

24 Jun, 2023 06:40 AM 2 mins to read

All the action from the Super Rugby final between the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Teams

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Odds

Chiefs by 13 and over $5.75

Chiefs by 12 and under $2.50

Crusaders by 12 and under $2.50

Crusaders by 13 and over $5.75

Draw $15

Match officials

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe. Assistant referees: Angus Garner, Nic Berry. TMO: Brendon Pickerill

Last five meetings

April 29, Chiefs 34 Crusaders 24, Hamilton

February 24, Chiefs 31 Crusaders 10, Christchurch

June 10 2022, Crusaders 20 Chiefs 7, Christchurch

March 26, 2022, Crusaders 34 Chiefs 19, Hamilton

March 12 2022, Chiefs 24 Crusaders 21, Christchurch

Catching the action

The Herald will have live updates, while radio commentary is running live on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and on iHeartRadio.

The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Matt Heath and Manaia Stewart will be calling the game on Sky Sport 9 and free on iHeart Radio.

The match is screening on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now.