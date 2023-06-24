Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Chiefs v Crusaders: Liam Napier - Savour the Crusaders’ greatness as their run will never be repeated

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The Crusaders battle to the end as Mo'unga winds the clock down into the red, and then raises the flags from out on the right for the final points of the 2023 season. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Fairytale complete – for the Crusaders at least.

They say envy is the thief of joy. For another year, a seventh in succession, the Crusaders robbed Super Rugby of the burning desire, the glee, derived from crowning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport