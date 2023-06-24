OPINION:

Fairytale complete – for the Crusaders at least.

They say envy is the thief of joy. For another year, a seventh in succession, the Crusaders robbed Super Rugby of the burning desire, the glee, derived from crowning a new champion.

Not this year, they said. The kings remain on their throne.

That envy, therefore, is stronger than ever.

The anyone-but-the-Crusaders theme emanating from outside Christchurch is testament to their unrivalled success. Every other team, every other region, wants what they have built.

Scott Robertson’s empire was never conquered, seeing off multiple threats to their mantle. And it is unlikely to ever be repeated.

This year’s title sits alongside Robertson’s drought-breaking first when he led the Crusaders to Ellis Park in his maiden season at the helm in 2017.

Two titles in the last two years at sold out away venues – after suffocating the Blues at Eden Park last year –showcases the Crusaders ability to peak when it matters most.

The Crusaders dominance breeds jealously from the rest of New Zealand but that animosity is a badge of honour.

Through it all, there must be widespread respect for their achievements.

Robertson’s Crusaders tenure finishes with an 84 per cent win record from 118 matches. That record includes a remarkable 16-0 in the playoffs.

Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders celebrates after winning the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty

Robertson, assistant coach Scott Hansen who will join the All Blacks coaching team from November, alongside Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Jack Goodhue saviour fitting farewells.

What an effort this was from Whitelock after returning from a troublesome Achilles injury to play 80 minutes. Powerhouse prop Tamaiti Williams, with a huge 68-minute shift that signalled his transformation is complete, and Will Jordan also stood out for the Crusaders.

In this final it was clear the Crusaders had been there, done that. Down five points with 12 minutes remaining the Crusaders slowed the pace, played for a penalty, kicked to the corner and after relentless surges for the line Codie Taylor eventually crashed over for his second and the match winner.

Composure personified, yet again.

For the Chiefs, the best team all season having lost one match prior to the final, the hurt will linger particularly for the 25,000 locals in attendance and the loyal departing servants Brodie Retallick, Brad Weber, Alex Nankivell and Pita Gus Sowakula.

For now their decade-long title wait goes on but they will return next year well placed for redemption. Clayton McMillan’s three-year rebuild should not be lost in this result.

The Chiefs produced a herculean defensive effort to try overcome three yellow cards to three All Blacks – Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane – but in the end their exits and discipline proved costly.

There will be many ‘what if’ moments for the Chiefs. Damian McKenzie’s 77th minute, 55 metre penalty attempt fell agonisingly short and the brilliant Emoni Narawa was denied a second try midway through the second half.

But Lienert-Brown was also extremely fortunate to escape with a yellow card only for his head clash tackle on Dallas McLeod. With the way the game is officiated, in any other competition that incident warrants a straight red card.

All Blacks bolter McLeod, face battered and bloodied, eventually departed for an HIA and did not return to the field to highlight the danger involved.

While Lienert-Brown’s tackle in the 10th minute resulted in accidental head contact, the onus is on the defender to lower their height to avoid such collisions. On such a stage the spotlight will now fall on Super Rugby’s apparent leniency in policing area.

Had the Chiefs been reduced to 14 men for a further 10 minutes – after already losing two players to yellow cards in the first half – the 15-10 halftime margin would inevitably be greater.

Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson sent the All Blacks selectors another message after his injury cover inclusion in the Rugby Championship squad by equalling Roger Randle’s Chiefs record for 12 tries in a season. And Jacobson’s relentless defensive efforts, which included one ferocious hit that forced an error from Jordan, further justified his All Blacks recall.

Otherwise, though, the Chiefs couldn’t settle into the fight until the second half.

One slick backline move turned the tide for a period. Stevenson was at it again, injecting his presence into the line to receive an inside ball and then set Narawa away. That strike brought the crowd back to life with a raucous roar. Finally, the Chiefs found their composure.

The Chiefs flipped the pressure valve through swarming, offensive defence. Suddenly, the Crusaders made uncharacteristic errors by botching two lineouts when, usually, their set piece is a focal, reliable weapon.

Injecting All Blacks rookie Samipeni Finau and prop Ollie Norris added notable impact from the Chiefs bench but when Narawa’s second try was scrubbed out, the Crusaders came to life to surge home.

Sound familiar?

The only question now is whether Robertson’s departure marks the end of the dynasty.

Every other Super Rugby team will certainly hope so.