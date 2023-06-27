OPINION:

Contrary to popular opinion, it is okay to abuse top-flight rugby referees – but with one clear rule: you must be a top-flight rugby referee if you want to abuse another top-flight rugby referee.

In short, if you think you can do a better job, grab a whistle, start volunteering, work your way up the ranks. Someday, you might get to make the calls in a Super Rugby final.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe made a couple of mistakes in Saturday’s match between the Chiefs and the Crusaders. He missed a pretty rough forward pass, but he did a good job handling most of the other big calls in this devilishly difficult code. However, no referee at any level ever deserves the kind of abuse the Kiwi whistler has received from Chiefs supporters since the match.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

The people that booed the ref after the match, and those who joined the social media pile-on that followed, are in the minority – most Kiwi sports followers are not idiots. But those idiots are loud and social media has given them loud hailers that did not exist in decades past.

When you abuse a ref – at any level – you make it less likely that people in your community will step up and volunteer to officiate in kids’ sport at local clubs. You make it tougher for kids to get the best out of sport; you’re ruining sport.

There are key voices that have not been heard in this debate – voices that should be heard. Senior players from both sides – particularly from the ranks of the Chiefs – should speak.

Sam Cane – captain of the All Blacks and co-captain of the Chiefs – did not front at the press conference following the match.

New Zealand Rugby has since explained Cane was willing to speak after the game but confusion led to Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan speaking to the media alone. McMillan apparently intended to protect Cane.

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane dejected after losing the final. Photo / Photosport

It’s believable that McMillan thought he was doing the right thing – he wasn’t; a losing captain should always front up. Cane is a big boy and knows facing tough questions is part of the gig. Speaking on his own, McMillan’s comments in the press conference added fuel to the mood of those abusing the refs.

Cane must surely know the way from the changing room to the press room at the Chiefs’ home ground. Equally, the All Blacks leader should have known he ought to go there without his coach leading the way. Cane is a decent man, and this was his chance to address the referee’s performance in a more measured way than his first-season coach McMillan managed.

Saturday’s non-appearance follows last year’s non-appearance of All Blacks players and coaches at a planned press conference after the painful third-test defeat to Ireland. That was also later explained away as a communications manager, not the players or coach Ian Foster, cancelling the press call.

Fronting up is important, and supporting referees should start with those on the field.