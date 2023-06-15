The Chiefs beat the Reds 29-20 in their Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal. Photo / Photosport

It’s going to take more than a couple of technical issues to worry Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan.

The Super Rugby Pacific frontrunners had to grind their way to a win over the eighth-seeded Reds in their quarterfinal last weekend, with a comeback win in the final 10 minutes.

It was far from a perfect performance for the Chiefs, with a few points to address ahead of Saturday’s semifinal against the Brumbies.

One of those areas was the scrum, where the Chiefs were put under significant pressure by the young Reds pack.

“There were a couple of technical issues, but we just owned those. Just some slipping in defence; no silly stuff going on, just us needing to be better,” McMillan said.

“There were a couple of scrums that really let us down and we need to rectify those, because that could be the opening that we don’t want to give the opposition.”

The Chiefs have been the best team in the competition at scrum time, winning 97 per cent of their own feeds, so McMillan was confident the side would bounce back.

“It doesn’t worry me. I’ve got a whole lot of faith in these guys. We’ve got some experienced players out there and they’re going to encounter different stuff against different opposition.

“The challenge is to learn and adapt quickly. We didn’t do that as well as we would’ve liked last week, but generally when we have an average day at the office we respond. It will be disappointing if that didn’t happen this week.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Photosport

There has been a change in the pack for the match against the Brumbies in Hamilton, however, with tighthead prop George Dyer joining Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the front row, Tupou Vaa’i overcoming a minor knee issue to return at lock alongside Brodie Retallick, and Luke Jacobson returning in the No 8 jersey after being on the bench last weekend due to illness.

Alex Nankivell returns to the midfield in an otherwise unchanged backline, pushing Rameka Poihipi back to the bench, while Tyrone Thompson will provide relief at hooker in the other personnel change.

A win this weekend would see the Chiefs qualify for their first transtasman competition final since 2013, which was the last time the team claimed the title.

Awaiting Saturday night’s winner will be the Blues or Crusaders, who meet in Christchurch on Friday night. McMillan didn’t shy away from his interest in seeing how that match unfolds.

“It’s going to be a great fixture isn’t it. Bang the shit out of each other, I hope,” McMillan said.

“They’re two quality teams; Crusaders, a little bit banged up, but tough to beat down there, know how to get the job done, but Blues starting to come into some good form, a lot of their best players out on the park.

“So, it’s going to be a hell of a game, I imagine.”

Chiefs v Brumbies

Saturday, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Jack Debreczeni, Nic White (c), Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Sefo Kautai, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz and Gold Sport.



