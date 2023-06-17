Chiefs 19

Brumbies 6

It always seemed likely the Super Rugby Pacific season would end this way.

The two best teams in the competition will contest next weekend’s final, with the Chiefs booking their spot against the Crusaders and hosting their first final since 2013.

But unlike the Crusaders’ rout of the Blues, the Chiefs had to grind their way to a 19-6 win over the Brumbies in Hamilton. Fittingly, workhorse lock Brodie Retallick scored the only try of the match in the 78th minute to give his team another week.

The best Australian team over the past couple of seasons by some margin, the Brumbies came to Hamilton playing like a team with a chip on their shoulder, but the Chiefs were able to claw their way to the win.

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs celebrates his match-clinching try. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs have shown all season they are happy to play what’s in front of them, and again the boot of Damian McKenzie played a pivotal role in open play and off the tee.

The Brumbies played much of the first half in the right area of the pitch but were unable to come away with much to show for it. The visitors never really looked like a genuine prospect to cross the tryline through the strong Chiefs defence.

For the opening 30 minutes, it was a similar story for the Chiefs. While they were patient in attack, the Brumbies were not giving them any opportunities.

Two McKenzie penalty goals and one from Noah Lolesio’s boot were the only scoring plays through the opening 35 minutes, before the Chiefs began to take over late in the half.

But despite ending the half with an onslaught on the Brumbies’ line, again the Chiefs couldn’t come away with anything. Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho looked to have got himself on the scoresheet, but referee Nic Berry deemed him held up.

Nothing came from the ensuing drop out, and the sides when into the sheds tryless.

Damian McKenzie played an influential role. Photo / Photosport

It was more of the same when the sides emerged for the second half, with a penalty goal on both sides seeing the scoreboard tick over.

But it was effort plays that swung things in the Chiefs’ direction.

If this was a final All Blacks trial before the first squad of the season is announced on Sunday night, Luke Jacobson certainly didn’t do his chances any harm. The Chiefs No 8 was hunting work in the contact areas, often driving attacking players back in the collision and working hard to impact the breakdown.

And when they were under pressure, the Chiefs answered the call.

Pita Gus Sowakula lunged through the ruck to slap the ball out of Ryan Lonergan’s hands with the Brumbies 10m out – getting a fortuitous knock-on call against the Brumbies’ halfback, while in another instance half the team rushed in to hold up a Brumbies player and earn a crucial turnover on halfway.

Another McKenzie penalty with eight minutes to go from 50m out extended the lead to six again, and when Lolesio put the ball out on the full from the ensuing kick-off, the Chiefs had the ascendency.

They finished the job, with a McKenzie break up the middle leading to Retallick’s try, securing the Chiefs another week and home field advantage for the final.

Chiefs 19 (Brodie Retallick try; Damian McKenzie con, 4 pens)

Brumbies 6 (Noah Lolesio 2 pens)

HT: 6-3