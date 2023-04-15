Pita Gus Sowakula powers over for a try against the Hurricanes. Photo / photosport.nz

Chiefs 33

Hurricanes 17

The unbeaten Chiefs have charged back to the top of the Super Rugby standings with a defensive dominance that suggested they could be there to stay.

Facing a Hurricanes side at home who have scored the most tries in the competition, and further increasing the degree of difficulty with wayward discipline, the Chiefs earned their seventh win in as many games to confirm their title credentials.

They overcame a halftime deficit to shut out their typically fast-finishing opponents, scoring 25 unanswered points in the second spell despite copping a couple of yellow cards while being forced to defend their line for long stretches.

The Hurricanes lacked accuracy throughout and had themselves to blame for some costly errors, unable to capitalise on sunny conditions after the kickoff had been brought forward to allow for floodlight upgrades at Sky Stadium.

A strong crowd responded to a rare chance for afternoon Super Rugby, and the opening exchanges suggested they would be rewarded with a free-flowing shootout. But the hosts’ handling and the Chiefs’ penalty count combined to prevent that possibility.

Instead, it was an encounter in which physicality came to the fore, initially from the Hurricanes before the visitors muscled up at both ends after the break.

There were signs of rust in the first half from a Chiefs team coming off the bye, unable to build the type of pressure that helped them triumph in three New Zealand derbies before their Easter break.

They did start on the front foot and found a ninth-minute lead when Daniel Rona finished off a perfect grubber in the right corner from a quick-thinking Etene Nanai-Seturo. But from that point the Chiefs were repelled whenever they worked their way into a promising position, whether by a determined Hurricanes defence or their own ill-discipline.

The visitors conceded penalties at exactly the wrong time throughout the first half, granting the Hurricanes extra opportunities while scuppering several of their own. The home side, conversely, were particularly strong at the breakdown and earned a few opportune turnovers, frustrating an opposition enjoying more of the ball.

The Hurricanes hit the lead through Devan Flanders and Cam Roigard, the halfback sneaking through a hole to continue an excellent campaign with his sixth try of the season. But their attempts to pull further clear were hampered by handling errors that restricted any continuity and, given they had shown the ability to penetrate the defence, they were eventually made to pay for that profligacy.

Pita Gus Sowakula set the tone for what was to follow with an unstoppable bust shortly after the break, carrying a couple of tacklers to the line while atoning for an absent-minded penalty that had cut short a try-scoring chance just before halftime.

The Chiefs’ bench then made its impact felt to wrestle away control, with halfback Cortez Ratima almost matching Sowakula’s leg drive to force his way over for his side’s third try.

Now needing to score twice, the Hurricanes finally built requisite pressure with 15 to play, as the Chiefs’ discipline issues returned at the worst time. But with their backs to the line for a gruelling 10-minute spell, and with Bryn Gatland shown yellow for accidental head contact, the visitors blunted an attack lacking a little imagination.

The Hurricanes made a mess of a 5m lineout to essentially seal their fate, with the Chiefs quickly demonstrating how to be clinical by marching up the field and finding a fourth through Damian McKenzie.

Chiefs 33 (Daniel Rona, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie tries; McKenzie 3 pens, 2 cons)

Hurricanes 17 (Devan Flanders, Cam Roigard tries; Jordie Barrett 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 17-8