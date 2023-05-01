Damian McKenzie in action against the Crusaders on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie says the impending overseas departures of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga after this year’s World Cup played a strong part in his decision to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby.

McKenzie - having rejected an immediate return to play in Japan - has talked to incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster and also incoming boss Scott Robertson.

The 28-year-old caught up with Robertson, who coached him in the New Zealand under-20 and Barbarians teams, after the Chiefs’ victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton in the latest Super Rugby round.

It was also a chance to meet future All Blacks assistant Scott Hansen, who is Robertson’s current assistant at the Crusaders.

McKenzie shapes as Robertson’s top No 10 option when he takes over as All Black coach from Foster.

McKenzie implied that the departure of current All Black No 10s Barrett and Mo’unga after this year’s World Cup swayed his contract decision by making the New Zealand option “a little bit more enticing”.

“I’ve got to earn my way back into the All Blacks. I saw Razor after the game on Saturday and congratulated him and Scotty Hansen,” McKenzie said.

“At the moment Fozzie is coaching the team and I’ve got to earn his respect. I’ve had the odd conversation here and there - he gives me the odd feedback to work on and what he likes seeing.”

McKenzie had been “sitting on the fence” over his next contract but said, in the end, signing a two-year deal with New Zealand Rugby was an easy decision.

“I really enjoyed it over there [Japan] and I’m not closing the door on heading back there,” he said.

“Maybe the rugby is a little less physical when the body slows down a bit and you can set yourself up for life after rugby.

“But I’ve got unfinished business at the Chiefs and hopefully New Zealand rugby later down the track. Since coming back from Japan, I feel rejuvenated and refreshed, and realise how much I missed the Chiefs’ environment. There are a few exciting years ahead.

“I always back myself to play good rugby and get back in the All Blacks, but the decision might have been different if those boys [Barrett and Mo’unga] had still been around.

“I can’t forget Stevie [Perofeta] - he’s been there. But there is an opportunity.”



















