- Chiefs Manawa continue to set the tone in Super Rugby Aupiki, claiming their third win of the season with a 38-22 triumph over Matatū.

- Hooker Luka Connor scored a hat-trick, with two tries in the first half.

- Matatū led early through a penalty goal, but Chiefs Manawa scored four first-half tries to hold a comfortable lead at the break.

- Matatū fought back well in the second half with tries through Winnie Palamo, Alana Bremner and Charlotte Woodman, but a late charge from Krystal Murray sealed the win for the hosts.

- Matatū remain winless in three games this season.