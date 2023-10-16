South African winger flies in to charge a conversion and save two points - the Springboks won by one. Video / Sky Sport

If South Africa go on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time, the first stop on its tour of glory should be to the Kolbe household – such is the significance of the Springbok flyer’s charge down of Thomas Ramos’ sideline conversion.

World Cup knock-outs are often settled by moments of brilliance. Kolbe’s desperate charge down of Ramos’ conversion could only be seen as the play of a man who knows this. When the French crashed over in the corner to tie the scores at 12-12, Ramos’ laser boot seemed destined to send the hosts in front - Kolbe had other ideas.

Kolbe is about as fast as they come in international rugby - he wouldn’t look out of place should he return to Paris in a year’s time to represent South Africa at the Olympics - and the moment Ramos began his run-up he set off like the creature his rugby team take their name from.

Law 8.14, “The Opposing Team at a Conversion” states: “All opposing players retire to their goal-line and do not overstep that line until the kicker begins the approach to kick. When the kicker does this, they may charge or jump to prevent a goal but must not be physically supported by other players in these actions.”

The South African winger timed his run to perfection, closed the distance of about 25 metres and got two hands up and in front of Ramos, sending the ball spiralling away from the posts.

At the time, it was a fairly understated moment in the match - 24 points had been scored already in the first quarter of play and regardless of the quality of the two teams, who really expects a one-point margin? It was a quirky and rare event that had rugby fans wondering when the last time was they saw a conversion charged down, then immediately returning to the task at hand - watching an exhilarating Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The charge-down kept the scores level, South Africa saved two points and Kolbe’s Springboks went on to win but just one point.

A brief history of famous footy charge-down moments:

1) All Black Aaron Cruden v Ireland, Dublin 2013

After the amazing late All Blacks try to draw level with Ireland, Cruden twitches his right leg as he prepares his attempt for the winning conversion and a couple of Irish players charge early. Cruden misses, gets another shot at glory, and nails the goal to complete the All Blacks’ perfect 14-0 season. Does a twitch rate as beginning the approach, and was the referee really keeping an eye on this situation or just guessing? Were Ireland robbed of the draw perhaps?

2) All Black Andrew Mehrtens v Australia, Sydney 1998

Stephen Larkham got a flyer against Mehrtens, as the All Blacks No 10 lined up the conversion of a Christian Cullen try just to the right of the posts. Larkham got two strong hands on the kick in a moment many believed turned the game Australia’s way.

3) Wallaby James O’Connor v Barbarians, London 2011

A classic - technically not even a charge-down, it’s so good. Ireland’s Stringer gets such a massive jump that he is able to scoop the ball up from the tee as O’Connor watches on from the end of his run-up. Barbarians matches are rugby fun days and O’Connor took the incident well, but he had made no discernible move towards the ball yet the referee allowed Stringer’s steal. The acid test: would anyone like to see a World Cup final decided this way?

4) Stormers Bryan Habana v Hurricanes, Palmerston North 2013

The flying Habana gets to the Beauden Barrett kick and keeps on running up the tunnel on halftime. It was a moment which swung the game the visitors’ way.

5) Wigan’s Anthony Gelling v Brisbane Broncos, Wigan 2015

Charge-downs are illegal in league, but that didn’t stop Gelling batting away Corey Parker’s golden point penalty attempt. Gelling was sin-binned, and Parker landed the next goal attempt. But wait, there’s more. Wigan coach Shaun Wane labelled Gelling “a weirdo”.

“If there’s one person going to do that, it’s going to be him. He does the weirdest things in training... I had a feeling something like that was going to happen.”

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.