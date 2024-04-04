Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Chelsea have completed a dramatic injury time comeback to beat rivals Manchester United 4-3, scoring twice in the dying moments of the match as they looked destined for defeat.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were ashen-faced as United lead 3-2 with eight minutes of stoppage time remaining, until a controversial penalty converted by young star Cole Palmer in the 100th minute appeared to have saved the Blues a point.

As they did last time out against Brentford, United snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and could only sink to their knees in agony as Palmer delivered the killer blow sixty seconds later - his powerful shot deflected in off a Manchester defender into the net and sending the home fans into delirium.

United had come back from going 2-0 down early through a goal from Conor Gallagher and Palmer’s first penalty. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes evened the score at 2-2 before halftime and Garnacho headed his team in front after the break.

But Diogo Dalot’s clumsy challenge on Noni Madueke earned Chelsea a second penalty and Palmer converted in the 110th.

The drama wasn’t over yet. A minute later, Palmer’s effort from outside the box was deflected past Andre Onana to seal a spectacular comeback.

It doesn’t get any easier for Erik ten Hag’s team, which hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

English soccer’s biggest rivalry resumes with Liverpool chasing the title and United on the slide.

A 12th league defeat of the campaign for United was played out in front of new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe at Stamford Bridge and will likely see pressure intensify on manager Ten Hag.

Liverpool beat Sheffield United to move top again

Alexis Mac Allister scored a stunning goal to help Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 and return to the top of the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez had given Jurgen Klopp’s team a first-half lead at Anfield, but Sheffield United was gifted a way back into the game through Conor Bradley’s own goal after the break.

With Liverpool in danger of dropping points in the race for the title, Mac Allister eased the tension when he blasted a long-range effort into the top corner in the 76th minute.

The game was put beyond doubt when substitute Cody Gakpo headed in a third in the 90th.

Liverpool moved two points clear of Arsenal at the top, but it had to dig deep against last-place Sheffield United.

The Merseyside club needed a touch of fortune to take the lead in the 17th after Sheffield goalkeeper Ivo Grbic’s attempted clearance was blocked by the jump of Nunez.

The forward had his back to the ball, but it ricocheted off him and past Grbic before rolling into the empty net.

After the break, the visitors were given an unexpected route back when Bradley diverted Gustavo Hamer’s header into his own net in the 58th.

But Mac Allister swung the match in Liverpool’s favour with his lashed effort and he could have added another when he hit the bar with a free kick late on before Gakpo’s header.

EPL ladder

(Team, points) Eight games to play

1. Liverpool 70

2. Arsenal 68

3. Man City 67

4. Aston Villa 59

5. Tottenham 57

6. Man United 48

7. West Ham 45

8. Newcastle 44

9. Brighton 43

10. Chelsea 43

11. Wolves 42

12. Bournemouth 41

13. Fulham 39

14. Crystal Palace 30

15. Brentford 28

16. Everton 26

17. Nottingham Forest 25

18. Luton Town 22

19. Burnley 19

20. Sheffield United 15

- with AP
















