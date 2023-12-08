Millwood Nike.

Champion pacing filly Millwood Nike is out of Sunday’s New Zealand Oaks at Addington with her immediate future in doubt.

The hot favourite was scratched yesterday morning after she was found to have a swollen tendon, with co-trainer Mark Purdon hoping it is from a paddock knock.

“We will know more after we get it scanned,” says Purdon.

The setback means not only will Millwood Nike miss her shot at the Oaks and ending her season unbeaten at 18 from 18 but puts in doubt her early campaign in 2024 and her steps up to mare’s racing.

The scratching saw Mantra Blue move from $6 second favourite to $1.85 with the TAB for the Oaks.

Millwood Nike is the second high-profile scratching from Sunday’s Grand Prix meeting this week after New Zealand’s best trotter Muscle Mountain was taken out of the NZ Trotting Free-For-All with a throat infection.

Sunday’s meeting will still be one of the highlights of the harness season though with eight group 1 races and an open class pacing free-for-all headlined by Self Assured.