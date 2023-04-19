Voyager 2022 media awards
Champagne Rugby podcast: Damian McKenzie makes his case

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Damian McKenzie continued his good form. Photo / photosport.nz

Sam Smith joins Tony Lyall for another episode of the Champagne Rugby Pod.

In this episode, should Damian McKenzie be the All Blacks Number 10, Should recipients of Red Cards be forced to wear the mascot uniform as punishment and Sam Smith comes on a little hot and heavy after hearing Richie Mo’unga’s name...

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’.

Rugby doesn’t taste the same unless it’s Champagne Rugby! Comedian and commentator Tony Lyall hosts The Alternative Commentary Collective’s weekly Champagne Rugby Pod along with a myriad of guests and will give you everything you need to know from the stands, on the field and in the commentary box when it comes to RUGBY!

