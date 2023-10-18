Champagne Rugby podcast: All Blacks v Ireland quarter-final should have had a heart-attack warning

Aaron Smith feels the emotions in the All Blacks' victory. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Smith joins Tony Lyall for another episode of the Champagne Rugby Pod.

In this episode, who else nearly had a heart attack watching the All Blacks against Ireland and Fiji almost upset England? Plus, a preview of this weekend’s semifinals.

Rugby doesn’t taste the same unless it’s Champagne Rugby! Comedian and commentator Tony Lyall hosts The Alternative Commentary Collective’s weekly Champagne Rugby Pod along with a myriad of guests and will give you everything you need to know from the stands, on the field and in the commentary box when it comes to rugby.

With James McOnie coming live from Paris, the ACC’s Champagne Rugby team will be bringing you the latest Rugby World Cup and non-Rugby World Cup related news.