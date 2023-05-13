Carys Dallinger celebrates kicking a winning penalty for the Reds. Photo / Getty Images

Carys Dallinger carried the hopes of one day playing for the Black Ferns on a plane ride to Brisbane as she prepared to play for the Queensland Reds in the Australian Super W competition.

The Hurricanes Poua and Manawatū first-five had just wrapped up the Super Rugby Aupiki season in March and was looking to get some more playing time under her belt across the Tasman.

But as Dallinger puts it: “I didn’t know I wasn’t going to leave and become a Wallaroo.”

The 23-year-old was named in the 32-person Australian squad for their upcoming test against Fiji next Saturday.

After missing out on a New Zealand Rugby contract, the Rotorua-born first-five knew the option of donning the gold-and-green jersey was available through her father, but it never crossed her mind while she was settling in Australia.

“Round four [of Super W], I mentioned it to my coach and he said ‘what, your dad was born here?’ and I was like ‘yep’ and he said ‘I need to get on that’.”

Sione Fukofuka, the attack coach for the Queensland Reds Super W team and the Wallaroos, would hold onto the key piece of information which ultimately led to Dallinger’s change of heart.

“I’m a New Zealand girl, grew up there. I think I’d been to Australia twice but I came over and it wasn’t really on the agenda,” the playmaker says.

Last month, 34 players were contracted to the Black Ferns’ programme on their charge towards defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2025.

Dallinger was not on that list.

“I wasn’t frustrated but just a bit disappointed, probably with myself,” she says.

“I got limited game time in Super Rugby and I wasn’t expecting to make it this year after that season.”

Assessing her options for the future, she decided to make the switch.

Since finding herself at home across the ditch, Dallinger admits she’s a lot happier with the uncertainty around her future out the window.

Part of her happiness lies with her play on the field, where she helped steer the Reds to the Super W final with her in-game kicking and playmaking ability.

“They’ve really let me express myself and play how I know I can play, whereas back home, maybe I was sacred to do this, or I wasn’t allowed to do that, but over here, they’ve just completely given me the reins.”

Following next weekend’s test against Fiji, the Wallaroos will turn their attention to the Pacific Four series in June.

It’s there Dallinger may find herself facing her New Zealand counterparts for the first time in Brisbane, the same place where her dreams of becoming a Black Fern have since faded.

“I’m going to have to go up against my friends and people that I know and who I’ve played with before, but I’m really excited for the challenge because they’re the best in the world.

“Got to play the best to be the best.”



