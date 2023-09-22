The All Blacks wrap up their week in France’s wine capital as NZ Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier look at how the team has made the most of their longest-ever break between World Cup matches. Video / NZ Herald

Australian coach Eddie Jones has swung the axe on World Cup rookie first five-eighths Carter Gordon, after he was substituted with more than 30 minutes to go in their shock upset loss to Fiji.

Ben Donaldson will instead don the Wallabies’ No 10 jersey for their do-or-die match against Wales on Monday morning (NZT).

Gordon was Jones’ only specialist first five in Australia’s World Cup squad and his departure to the bench left Donaldson - a surprise selection at fullback in Australia’s opening two matches - to fill the void at 10 for what is a must-win for the Wallabies to avoid an embarrassing pool-play exit from the World Cup.

Andrew Kellaway has been called into the team to wear the No 15 jersey against the Welsh.

Veteran halfback Nic White has also been moved back to the bench to make way for Tate McDermott, who has passed fitness tests after missing the Fiji match due to concussion.

Carter Gordon on the field for the Wallabies during their Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo / Getty Images

In another twist to the seemingly never-ending captaincy changes in the Wallabies, David Porecki - who led the team against the Fijians - has retained the captaincy despite McDermott being the squad’s official vice-captain. Injured skipper Will Skelton is still not fit.

Jones said: “Every team has matches like this during a Rugby World Cup and for this young team it is this week.

“We’ve prepared well, are focused on what we need to do, and we’ll be ready to fight.”

Wallabies team:

1. Angus Bell (26 Tests)

2. David Porecki (c) (17 Tests)

3. James Slipper (132 Tests)

4. Nick Frost (13 Tests)

5. Richie Arnold (7 Tests)

6. Rob Leota (19 Tests)

7. Tom Hooper (6 Tests)

8. Rob Valetini (37 Tests)

9. Tate McDermott (27 Tests)

10. Ben Donaldson (5 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (57 Tests)

12. Samu Kerevi (47 Tests)

13. Jordan Petaia (30 Tests)

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase (8 Tests)

15. Andrew Kellaway (24 Tests)

Bench:

16. Matt Faessler (3 Tests)

17. Blake Schoupp (3 Tests)

18. Pone Fa’amausili (5 Tests)

19. Matt Philip (30 Tests)

20. Fraser McReight (15 Tests)

21. Nic White (65 Tests)

22. Carter Gordon (7 Tests)

23. Suliasi Vunivalu (5 Tests)